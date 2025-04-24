South Africa: Proposed VAT Increase to Be Reversed

24 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Treasury's proposed 0.5% Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase is expected to be withdrawn when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana introduces the Rates and Monetary Amounts and the Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill (Rates Bill) to Parliament.

The VAT increase was to be implemented from 1 May 2025 as announced in the Budget speech in March.

According to Treasury, the decision to withdraw the increase follows "extensive consultations with political parties and careful consideration of the recommendations of the parliamentary committees".

Treasury noted that the withdrawal is expected to create an estimated revenue shortfall of some R75 billion over the medium term.

"As a result, the Minister of Finance has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly to indicate that he is withdrawing the Appropriation Bill and the Division of Revenue Bill, in order to propose expenditure adjustments to cover this shortfall in revenue.

"Parliament will be requested to adjust expenditure in a manner that ensures that the loss of revenue does not harm South Africa's fiscal sustainability."

"The decision not to increase VAT means that the measures to cushion lower income households against the potential negative impact of the rate increase now need to be withdrawn and other expenditure decisions revisited. To offset the unavoidable expenditure adjustments, any additional revenue collected by SARS [South African Revenue Service] may be considered for this purpose going forward," the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Godongwana is expected to introduce a revised Appropriation Bill and Division of Revenue Bill in the coming weeks.

"The initial proposal for an increase to the VAT rate was motivated by the urgent need to restore and replenish the funding of critical frontline services that had suffered reductions necessitated by the country's constrained fiscal position.

"There are many suggestions, however some of them would create greater negative consequences for growth and employment and some of them, while worthwhile, would not provide an immediate avenue for further revenue in the short term to replace a VAT increase.

"The National Treasury will, however, consider these and other proposals as potential amendments in upcoming budgets as mechanisms to increase the resources available," said the Ministry.

