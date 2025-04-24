Africa: Largely Eradicated Diseases At Risk of Returning Due to Budget Cuts

23 April 2025
UN News Service

Vaccines have saved around 150 million lives over the past 50 years, but that progress is now under threat.

Cuts to global health funding are leading to a rise in outbreaks of diseases that vaccines had nearly wiped out, the UN health agency, WHO, is warning on Thursday.

In Africa's "meningitis belt", which spans parts of sub-Saharan Africa, vaccination campaigns had successfully eliminated meningitis A. Similarly, improved routine immunization and emergency vaccine stockpiles drastically reduced cases of yellow fever and related deaths.

But this progress is now at risk. "Funding cuts to global health have put these hard-won gains in jeopardy," warned Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Outbreaks on the rise

In 2023, measles cases were estimated at more than 10.3 million - a 20 per cent increase compared to 2022.

WHO, UN Children's Fund UNICEF and their partners warned in a statement marking the beginning of World Immunization Week that this upward trend is expected to continue into 2025.

Yellow fever is also making a comeback. After years of declining cases in Africa thanks to improved vaccine access, 2025 has already seen a rise in outbreaks across the continent. Cases have also been confirmed in the Americas.

Misinformation threat

Vaccination efforts are increasingly under pressure due to a combination of misinformation, population growth, humanitarian crises, and funding cuts.

Earlier this month, a WHO review across 108 countries found that nearly half are experiencing moderate to severe disruptions to vaccination campaigns, routine immunisations, and supply chains due to falling donor support.

"The global funding crisis is severely limiting our ability to vaccinate over 15 million vulnerable children in fragile and conflict-affected countries against measles," said Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF.

Vaccines offer high returns

Vaccines save around 4.2 million lives each year, protecting against 14 different diseases. Almost half of those lives are saved in Africa.

Despite this, falling investment now risks the re-emergence of diseases once thought to be under control.

Health experts emphasise that immunization is one of the most cost-effective health interventions. Every $1 invested in vaccines brings an estimated return of $54 through better health and economic productivity.

UNICEF, WHO, and their partners are calling on parents, the public, and political leaders to support immunization programmes and ensure long-term investment in vaccines and public health systems.

