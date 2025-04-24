Botswana Launches 5-Year Anti-Poaching Strategy to Combat Wildlife Crime

Addis Ababa, — Botswana on Wednesday launched a five-year national anti-poaching strategy to address wildlife crime and promote biodiversity conservation while balancing sustainable livelihoods and land use.

Speaking during the launch of the National Anti-Poaching Strategy in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Botswanan Minister of Environment and Tourism Wynter Mmolotsi said the strategy underscores Botswana's commitment to tackling illegal wildlife trade, now recognized as a global organized crime driven by demand for ivory, rhino horn, pangolin scales, and other wildlife trophies.

Poaching and illegal wildlife trade are no longer just local or regional concerns, but have evolved into an organized and lucrative global problem, Mmolotsi said, emphasizing that illegal wildlife trafficking requires regional collaboration and coordinated international efforts.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility and supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the strategy, which involves a funding of 26 million Botswanan pula (about 1.9 million USD), targets poaching threats to species like lions, leopards, cheetahs, rhinos and elephants.

It prioritizes coordination among law enforcement agencies, integrated land-use planning, sustainable land management, and community involvement, recognizing local populations near protected areas as vital partners in conservation.

UNDP Botswana Resident Representative Balazs Horvath stressed that empowering communities is critical to sustaining anti-poaching efforts and safeguarding ecosystems.