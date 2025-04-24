Liberia: After Supreme Court Ruling, Pressure Mounts On Executive, Senate to Recognize Koffa As Speaker

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai finds himself at the center of a constitutional storm that could shape the course of his presidency. The Supreme Court of Liberia, in a landmark ruling Wednesday, dealt a decisive blow to the claim of Rep. Richard Koon -- an influential figure in Boakai's ruling Unity Party -- who had declared himself Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The ruling not only invalidated Koon's claim and the actions of his so-called "Majority Bloc" but also laid bare the internal contradictions between Boakai's public commitment to the rule of law and his political loyalties. For the president, it's a moment that could define both his leadership and legacy.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court reaffirmed Speaker J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate leader of the House, citing the unconstitutionality of the attempt to unseat him. The Court stressed that Koffa had not abandoned his duties and that the procedure used to remove him lacked the legal grounding mandated by the Constitution.

Said Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh: "That a bill of information will lie to clarify uncertainties in Opinions and Judgments of the Supreme Court. In the instant case, the parties being at variance with respect to what constitute the December 6, 2024 Opinion and Judgment of this Court, the amended bill of information is proper for such clarification; and that the conclusion of the Supreme Court Opinion and Judgment of December 6, 2024, is that any sitting or action by the "Majority Bloc" (respondents) to the exclusion of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, the duly elected presiding Officer of the House of Representatives, while he is present and available to preside is unconstitutional and without the pale of the law..."

Articles 33 and 49 were at the center of the ruling. The Court reminded lawmakers that only the Speaker or, in his absence, the Deputy Speaker, may preside over House sessions. Any actions taken under the authority of an illegitimate presiding officer, such as Koon, are therefore without legal weight. The judgment sent a clear message that the constitutional processes must be followed, even in the face of political ambition.

This legal showdown carries weighty implications for Boakai, whose office is charged -- according to Article 50 of the Liberian Constitution -- with faithfully executing the country's laws. As both Head of State and Head of Government, the President leads the executive branch, which must uphold decisions made by the judiciary and enforce legislation passed by the legislature.

But President Boakai, who had signaled support for the Koon-led faction, now faces a dilemma. Will he side with the Constitution and Supreme Court, or will he stand by political allies accused of undermining both?

This moment comes just weeks after Boakai publicly pledged allegiance to judicial independence. At the opening of the March Term of the Supreme Court on March 10, 2025, he stood before Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh and the country's legal community and declared, "We intend to work with the judiciary to ensure that the requirements and conditions for a fully functioning judiciary are met. We pledge to play our part in ensuring your success."

That promise now hangs in the balance.

Inside his own government, the pressure is mounting. Vice President Jeremiah Koung, speaking during a media interview in the United States recently, emphasized the need for constitutional adherence. "When the Court speaks & says 'this is it,' the other branches have to follow," he said.

But not all of Boakai's allies agree. Mo Ali, Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation and a longtime Unity Party operative, offered a harsh critique of the judiciary. In a Facebook post, he wrote: "When the Supreme Court hands down a ruling that is not enforceable, the Court has undermined its own authority. Hon. Richard Koon remains the Speaker. Let the Supreme Court go organize majority for their own Speaker."

Koon himself dismissed the Court's intervention as "an audacious intrusion into legislative affairs" and refused to recognize the ruling.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's verdict has received widespread support from outside the administration. Former President George Weah, a frequent critic of Boakai, welcomed the ruling. "Any attempt to ignore or reject this ruling threatens the very foundation of our nation," he warned, urging the Boakai administration to "respect this ruling and uphold constitutional order."

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress, Alexander B. Cummings also made a direct call on Boakai: "I respectfully call on the President to fully uphold and enforce the Supreme Court's ruling without delay. As the custodian of our Constitution and the foremost public servant of the Republic, he must demonstrate respect for the rule of law and the authority of our courts. Anything less would undermine public confidence in the governance of our nation."

He joined the chorus of approval. The opposition party called the ruling "a vital step toward restoring constitutional order" and criticized Koon's faction for "unconstitutional proceedings" and what it called "a brazen assault on Liberia's democratic institutions." The ANC issued a direct call to President Boakai to act in defense of the law. "As Head of State and custodian of the Constitution, the President has a solemn duty to ensure that the laws of Liberia, including the judgments of our highest court, are enforced."

Speaker Koffa, speaking following the ruling, expressed relief and confidence in the country's judicial institutions. "The Court has ruled -- effectively recognizing that our leadership holds the constitutional mandate of the first branch of government -- and we welcome that decision," he said.

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) also praised the Court for its decision on the Amended Bill of Information filed by Speaker Koffa. "The ruling... reflects the Supreme Court's steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law without bias, fear or favor," the Union stated. It further appealed to lawmakers to prioritize national interest and put aside partisanship.

Even from within Boakai's own political camp, voices are emerging in support of the Court. Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, a prominent figure of the the Unity Party government, didn't mince words. "The Supreme Court ruling is clear. J. Fonati Koffa is the Speaker," he said, urging his fellow lawmakers to bring stability back to the legislature.

And so, President Boakai stands at a crossroad. The battle for the House Speakership has now escalated into a test of the administration's willingness to uphold the rule of law in the face of political pressure.

His ARREST Agenda -- which promises rule of law, institutional reform, and good governance -- now faces its most serious credibility test yet.

The nation is watching. Observers at home and abroad are waiting to see if Boakai will match his words with action. His decision in the coming days may well determine whether his presidency is remembered as a guardian of constitutional order -- or as a bystander to its erosion.