Liberia: Record Gold Prices Spark Questions About National Benefit Amid Resource Wealth

Monrovia — As gold prices soar to an unprecedented $3,500 per ounce--marking a 30 percent surge in just the first four months of the year--questions are mounting over whether resource-rich Liberia stands to benefit from this global trend.

Liberia boasts substantial deposits of gold, both in large-scale industrial concessions and through artisanal and small-scale mining. The Central Bank of Liberia, in its latest Statistical Bulletin, reports an average monthly gold export value of $50 million, translating to an annual total of approximately $600 million. However, this figure only captures declared exports, with significant volumes believed to pass through informal or unregulated channels.

Despite these figures, the country has no gold in its national reserves--a fact that continues to puzzle experts and fuel criticism of the government's resource governance strategy. According to international commodity tracker Trading Economics, the spike in gold prices is driven by increased global risk aversion and economic uncertainty, making gold a safe-haven asset for investors.

What's the Government Doing?

So far, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has not announced a comprehensive strategy to leverage the current gold price boom. However, a senior ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said the government welcomes the increase in global gold prices and sees higher royalty collections from gold exports as a key source of revenue generation.

He added that the government has intensified monitoring efforts and enforcement actions to shut down illegal mining operations across the country, which have long undermined formal revenue channels.

According to him, these measures are part of a broader effort to ensure that Liberia's natural resources contribute meaningfully to national development, especially at a time when global prices offer a rare opportunity for economic gain.

Calls are growing for the government to strengthen regulatory oversight, enhance transparency in mining operations, and invest in formalizing the artisanal mining sector.

Civil society organizations are urging the government to revisit its mineral policies and consider mechanisms that could allow the Central Bank to hold strategic gold reserves--an approach taken by several emerging economies to cushion their currencies and build national wealth.

"There is an urgent need for policy coherence," says Joseph Kollie, a resource governance expert. "This could be a game-changer for Liberia if the government acts fast to formalize the sector and ensure proceeds from gold benefit the country as a whole."

The Bigger Picture

With commodity markets becoming increasingly volatile, experts warn that Liberia must strike a balance between immediate economic gains and long-term sustainability. In addition to tightening regulations and boosting transparency, stakeholders say it's essential for the government to invest a portion of gold revenues into infrastructure, education, and social programs that directly impact Liberians.

As gold continues to glitter on the international market, all eyes are now on how Liberia's government will respond to this golden opportunity--or whether it will be another case of riches lost in the cracks of poor governance.