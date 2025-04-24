Nigeria: NACA Call for Local Production of HIV Drugs Amid Funding Cuts

He noted that where local manufacturing is not yet feasible, the government should support research into new drug development

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) have called for the local production of HIV/AIDS kits and medications to address the funding shortfall in the fight against the disease.

The call was made during the opening ceremony of a three-day stakeholder engagement on the Review and Implementation of Anti-Discrimination Programmes under the HIV and AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act of 2014.

The event, which drew dignitaries from across Nigeria, held on Wednesday in Lagos State.

Both agencies raised concerns following the withdrawal of funding by the United States government to the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the global body coordinating efforts against HIV/AIDS.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, emphasised the need for improved research and development in the local production of antiretroviral drugs and related medical kits.

Mr Ojukwu said Nigeria made a bold move in 2014 by enacting the HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act.

"10 years on, we had hoped to have achieved the objectives of the law. However, as of now, only 18 out of Nigeria's 36 states have adopted the Act," he said.

"Its primary purpose was to eliminate discrimination against individuals living with HIV/AIDS, particularly in workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public spaces."

He noted that in spite of the progress, full nationwide compliance with the law is still lacking.

"This is the reason for this stakeholder meeting--to unify voices, reignite commitment, and bridge the gaps preventing the full implementation of the law," he said.

"Where amendments are needed, we will discuss them. Our goal is zero discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS."

Local drugs production

Mr Ojukwu further explained that the engagement presented an opportunity to address the growing financial constraints resulting from the reduction in international support.

He said the country must begin to look inward and prioritise local production of drugs.

He noted that where local manufacturing is not yet feasible, the government should support research into new drug development.

He also proposed public-private partnerships with international drug manufacturers to negotiate subsidies and reduce costs.

"There are many creative approaches we can take, including identifying alternative sources of funding," he said.

He said there are many creative ways to explore alternative sources of funding.

"In Nigeria, we have well-meaning individuals who are capable of covering some of these costs. It is not mandatory that all funding must come from America or other Western countries," he said.

According to him, the government also needs to step up its commitment by increasing the percentage of funding allocated to health.

The Deputy Director of Community and Prevention Care Services at NACA, Chukwugozie Ujam also spoke on the agency's achievements in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"We have continued to support all efforts in this fight, and our participation in this conference reflects our ongoing commitment to combating stigma and discrimination," he said.

Mr Ujam said misinformation still surrounds HIV/AIDS in spite of decades of awareness campaigns.

He noted that people living with HIV/AIDS should be able to access carefree of stigma and discrimination.

"Nigeria has signed an agreement on anti-discrimination laws, but societal behavior still needs to align with these laws," he said.

"Many actions that people may think are normal actually constitute discrimination. Identifying and addressing such behaviours through education is key."

Mr Ujam also stressed the importance of promoting local production of essential commodities.

"We partner with agencies like NAFDAC, the Laboratory Council of Nigeria, and the Manufacturers Association to ensure local production--not just of antiretroviral drugs but also testing kits," he said.

"By doing so, we can sustain the treatment programme, boost local manufacturing, and create jobs. It's a win-win situation."

He urged the government to create an enabling environment for local manufacturers.

