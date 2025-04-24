Nigeria: Govt Set to Inaugurate Ports, Customs Efficiency Committee

Determined to sustainably improve efficiencies in port operations and service delivery, the Federal Government (FG) through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) is set to inaugurate the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC).

The inauguration which is scheduled to take place at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters in Lagos is to be chaired by the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ibrahim Kashim Shettima, and comprises of over 50 heads of Government agencies and private sector captains of industries cutting across the entire gamut of value chains that contribute significantly to Nigeria's economic growth.

The PCEC is a multi-stakeholder (public/private sector) initiative aimed at infusing greater efficiency and improved service delivery within Nigeria's ports and customs sector. Its overarching objective is to identify gaps and implement solutions to enhance the ease of doing business by reducing inefficiencies that impede trade facilitation and slow the pace of national economic prosperity.

The quick wins expected from the PCEC include improved efficiency and reduced cargo dwell time, enhanced transparency and accountability in port operations, better coordination among stakeholders and improved customer-centric focus.

Speaking on the readiness to host the meeting, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho said .

"We are greatly delighted to host this all-important collaborative process-improvement meeting, as it is very much in tandem with our efforts at eliminating bottlenecks and bursting red tapes on the path of trade facilitation".