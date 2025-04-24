Ethiopia is renowned for having the largest cattle population in Africa, which provides a wealth of resources that have historically supported local economies. Among these resources, hides and skins have played a crucial role, particularly in the leather industry. However, the rise of modern tanneries and leather factories has created a troubling paradox: while leather products such as jackets, bags, and shoes thrive in the market, a significant portion of hides and skins is left to waste. This represents not only a loss of valuable materials but also contributes to environmental pollution.

Traditionally, Ethiopia's hides and skins were utilized in various ways, ranging from artisanal crafts to industrial applications. Unfortunately, factors such as a decline in the global market for raw materials and a lack of knowledge about proper processing have led to the discarding of many of these valuable materials. In numerous regions, discarded hides end up in dump yards, exacerbating environmental degradation. This situation is particularly tragic when considering the economic potential that could be harnessed from these materials. Allowing them to go to waste leads to lost income and further damages the environment, creating a cycle of neglect that could be avoided.

Amid this issue, one artist who has recognized the potential of these discarded materials is Lemma Guya, a prominent figure in the Ethiopian art scene. In his biography, From Herding to Lemmism, Guya reflects on his journey as an artist and emphasizes the importance of creatively utilizing locally sourced materials. He asserts, "Art should not only reflect beauty but also address the issues of our time. By transforming waste into art, we can inspire change." His artistic movement, known as Lemmism, encourages painters from various African countries to explore and learn from his techniques. By collecting skins and hides for his artwork, he demonstrates that these materials can transcend their ordinary uses. The textures of goat skin, for instance, add a unique aesthetic quality to his paintings, showcasing the beauty that can arise from what is often seen as refuse.

Guya's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Once Ambassador of Senegal has praised his innovative approach, highlighting the importance of collaboration among African artists in addressing shared challenges. This support underscores the significance of cultural exchange in fostering creativity and sustainability. Furthermore, students from various African nations have been inspired by Guya's work, recognizing the potential to use local resources to create impactful art. This engagement reflects a growing movement among young artists to prioritize sustainability and cultural heritage in their practices.

The work of Lemma Guya serves as a powerful reminder of the artistic potential found in overlooked materials. Today's artists are encouraged to follow in his footsteps, seeking innovative ways to utilize hides and skins that would otherwise be wasted. This not only fosters creativity but also promotes sustainable practices in the art world. By adopting similar approaches, artists can address environmental issues while celebrating Ethiopian culture. This creative recycling of materials can inspire a new generation of artists to think critically about their resources and the impact of their work on the environment.

The issue of wasted hides and skins in Ethiopia highlights a significant challenge that intertwines environmental sustainability with cultural expression. Influential figures like Lemma Guya exemplify how artistic innovation can transform discarded materials into valuable works of art. It is imperative for contemporary artists to embrace this philosophy, honoring the legacy of their predecessors while contributing to a more sustainable and culturally rich future. By doing so, they can help ensure that Ethiopia's resources are fully utilized, benefiting both the economy and the environment.

Lemma Guya's goat skin mounted pictures represent a remarkable fusion of traditional materials and contemporary art. By using goat skin as a canvas, he not only honors Ethiopian cultural heritage but also transforms what is often considered waste into beautiful works of art. The natural texture and unique qualities of the skin add depth and character to his pieces, allowing them to convey a sense of authenticity and connection to the land. His work challenges conventional notions of art materials and encourages a dialogue about sustainability and resourcefulness. Each piece reflects not just artistic skill but also a commitment to environmental awareness. Guya's innovative approach serves as an inspiration for both emerging and established artists, prompting them to explore alternative materials in their own practices. Overall, his goat skin mounted pictures exemplify how art can engage with pressing social issues while celebrating cultural identity.

Guya has created several notable artworks mounted on goat skin that showcase his unique style and technique. His prominent pieces explore themes such as traditional Ethiopian motifs and symbols in "Cultural Heritage," the beauty of cultural coexistence in "Unity in Diversity," and the essence of pastoral life in "The Journey." Additionally, "Nature's Palette" highlights the importance of environmental conservation, while "Spiritual Connections" delves into the spiritual significance of various Ethiopian traditions, using color and texture to evoke emotion.

By selling his goat skin mounted artworks, Lemma Guya had successfully contributed to both his income and the economy of Ethiopia. His ability to transform discarded materials into valuable art allows him to showcase his talent while generating hard currency for the country. This approach fosters a sustainable art market that can attract international attention and appreciation. As collectors and art enthusiasts recognize the unique qualities of his work, they are more likely to invest, thereby supporting local artists and promoting Ethiopian culture on a global stage. Guya's success exemplifies how art can serve as both a source of personal livelihood and a means of economic development for the community.

Guya's ability to create impactful portraits has also garnered attention from notable figures, including the Dlamini Zuma was elected chairperson of the African Union Commission, who commissioned a portrait of herself on goat skin. This commission not only highlights his skill but also signifies the growing appreciation for unique African art forms. The generous payment for such a portrait underscores the value placed on indigenous materials and techniques in contemporary art. By receiving recognition from a prominent leader, Guya reinforced his reputation as an artist and elevated the status of Ethiopian art on the international stage. This successful collaboration exemplifies how traditional art can thrive in modern contexts, benefiting both the artist and the broader cultural landscape.

Engaged in skin and hide timely collecting and preserving unemployed youths could prepare traditional canvas for painting allowing multiple birds with a stone.

BY ALEM HAILU G/KRISTOS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 24 APRIL 2025