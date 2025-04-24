Ethiopia's Access to the Sea, Owning Ports Is No More a Taboo but an International Agenda

For more than three decades, Ethiopia remained blocked, caged and landlocked due to a protracted conspiracy from within and without and remained totally cut off from the Red Sea which was only 60 km from the border. Although Ethiopia had a legally recognized access to the high seas according to international law, there was a lot of dust blown internally and overseas when the issue of port and access to the sea was raised by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his briefing to the HPR a year ago.

It is regrettable why the leaders of the county did not raise the issue of ports 30 years ago, land locking the country in the context of the conspiracy of containment and denying the country from access to the Red Sea. For several decades the issue of access to seas and ports was considered as something unthinkable and was even considered as a taboo.

Prime Minister Abiy recently mentioned that the issue of access to ports and seas is no more a taboo but is a legitimate topic that has gained currency among the international community of nations.

Ethiopia had her own ports for over 3000 years during the Axumite civilization but lost all 30 years back. Ethiopia used to enjoy a naval glory for centuries.

Aksum was the name of a city and a kingdom which is essentially modern-day northern Ethiopia (Tigray Region). Research shows that Aksum was a major naval and trading power from the 1st to the 7th centuries A.D. As a civilization it had a profound impact upon the people of Egypt, southern Arabia, Europe, and Asia, all of whom were visitors to its shores, and in some cases were residents.

According to some historical researches, Aksum developed a civilization and empire whose influence, at its height in the 4th and 5th centuries A.D., extended throughout the regions lying south of the Roman Empire, from the fringes of the Sahara in the west, across the Red Sea to the inner Arabian desert in the east. The Aksumites developed Africa's only indigenous written script, Ge'ez. They traded with Egypt, the eastern Mediterranean, and Arabia.

A Persian writer described Axum as one of the four greatest powers in the world at the time. Axum was a counterpoint both to the Greek and Roman civilizations.

Aksum provides a counterpoint to the Greek and Roman worlds, and is an interesting example of a sub-Saharan civilization flourishing towards the end of the period of the great Mediterranean empires. It provides a link between the trading systems of the Mediterranean and the Asiatic world, and shows the extent of international commerce at that time. It holds the fascination of being a "lost" civilization, yet one that was African, Christian, with its own script, coinage, and international reputation. It was arguably as advanced as the Western European societies of the time

Adulis was the main port of Axum during the period up to the early fifth century, to have been the Aksumite port whence Roman traders and others could trans-ship to vessels going to the south of India.

Glimpse into international law will help the reader to realize the legitimate cause for Ethiopia to have access to ports and outlet to the Red Sea

International law on ports and access to the high seas mainly comes from several key legal frameworks, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The major rights included in this law the right of access to sea for landlocked states.

According to UNCLOS (Part X), landlocked countries like Ethiopia have the right to access the sea for trade. Coastal countries must allow landlocked countries freedom of transit through their territory, meaning goods can pass through without discrimination.

Ports are under the sovereignty of the coastal states. However, international custom and treaties encourage open access for ships engaged in peaceful trade (this is called the principle of non-discrimination). Ports can impose reasonable regulations for safety, customs, environmental protection, etc.

The high seas are open to all states (both coastal and landlocked) and no state can claim sovereignty over any part of it. Freedoms on the high seas include freedom of navigation, fishing, laying submarine cables, and scientific research.

Landlocked countries and coastal states often make special agreements (bilateral or regional) to manage transit rights practically. Countries must cooperate to protect the marine environment, ensure safe maritime transport, and resolve disputes peacefully.

Under international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS, 1982), landlocked countries like Ethiopia have the right to access the sea for trade and communication without discrimination. They can negotiate agreements with neighboring coastal states to use ports and transit corridors.

Ethiopia has the right to move goods and people through neighboring countries to reach a seaport. Article 125 of UNCLOS states that landlocked states shall enjoy freedom of transit through the territory of transit states by all means of transport.

Ethiopia must rely on agreements (like with Djibouti, Somaliland, Kenya, etc.) to secure reliable access to ports. These agreements are guided by international law principles ensuring fair treatment and cooperation. Ethiopia can negotiate rights to develop, lease, or manage parts of a port in neighboring countries, ensuring efficient and cost-effective trade.

International law requires that Ethiopia should not face discrimination at foreign ports. Port fees, customs duties, and services must be fair and equal. Reliable access to ports under international law strengthens Ethiopia's sovereignty, boosts economic growth, supports exports (like coffee and manufactured goods), and promotes regional integration.

Ethiopia's strategy for access to ports focuses on securing reliable, diversified, and affordable port services to support its trade and economic development. Since Ethiopia is landlocked, having lost direct access to the sea after Eritrea's independence in 1993, the country has developed a multi-pronged approach:

The nation has invested in upgrading port facilities in Djibouti and has discussed stakes in Berbera Port to secure better terms for access. Ethiopia has established dry ports like Modjo, Semera, and Kombolcha to facilitate quicker movement of goods from coastal ports into inland areas.

By opening up multiple access points to the sea, Ethiopia aims to reduce over-dependence on a single port and minimize risks related to price changes, political tensions, or logistical bottlenecks.

The general economic significance of access to ports and high seas for Ethiopia involves lower trade costs: Better port access reduces the cost of imports and exports. It facilitates Ethiopia's manufacturing, agricultural, and export-led growth plans. It also enhances trade links with East African countries. Ports attract better investment, local employment and efficient transportation.

In addition, ports are vital nodes in transportation networks, connecting maritime routes with inland transportation systems. Efficient transportation connectivity allows for the seamless movement of goods between ships, trucks, trains, and other modes of transport.

Moreover, ports contribute to the efficiency of supply chains by serving as critical links in the transportation and logistics networks. A well-functioning port can reduce transit times, lower transportation costs, and improve overall supply chain reliability which is very important for the economic development of Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Furthermore, ports generate employment opportunities directly and indirectly. From dockworkers and port personnel to jobs in related industries such as logistics, transportation, and warehousing, the presence of a port stimulates economic activity and job creation.

Ports often foster the development of industrial clusters and economic zones in their vicinity that is between Ethiopia and Somaliland. Companies may establish operations near ports to take advantage of convenient access to imported raw materials and efficient export routes.

Ports can attract foreign direct investment to Ethiopia by offering strategic locations for businesses that rely on international trade. The availability of efficient port facilities enhances the attractiveness of a region for investors.

It must be noted that Ports contribute significantly to national and regional revenue through duties, taxes, and fees levied on imported and exported goods. This revenue can be reinvested in infrastructure development and other public services.

Apart from the above mentioned economic advantages that they can bring to the development of the national economy of a country, ports contribute to economic diversification by facilitating the exchange of a variety of goods. Diversification of exports and imports is of vital importance for Ethiopia to reduce dependence on specific industries or trading partners. Accession to ports will therefore help Ethiopia to diversify her exports instead of depending upon agricultural commodities like coffee, oilseeds and horticulture products.

Access to well-functioning ports enhances Ethiopia's competitiveness in the global market. Ports that offer efficient services and modern infrastructure contribute to the overall competitiveness of the nation's economy. This will have direct and indirect bearing on the improvement of the livelihood of the people of Ethiopia.

Moreover Ports are essential for regional economic integration, allowing neighboring countries to connect and engage in cross-border trade. Shared port facilities and collaborative infrastructure projects can promote economic cooperation among neighboring nations. Ethiopia is already pioneering on regional integration by providing aviation services and hydropower supply which is the back bone for the economic development of African countries. Economic integration is a viable pathway for Africa's and Ethiopia's sustainable economic development

The development of ports often goes hand in hand with broader infrastructure projects, including road and rail networks. This infrastructure development contributes to the overall connectivity and economic development.

Ethiopia's access to ports will certainly be a major game changer not only on the economy of the country but also on the economies of countries of East Africa. Ethiopia develops and utilizes port facilities based on the well-known principles of respect for the sovereignty of countries, peaceful cooperation for mutual benefits.

Besides promoting the development of Ethiopia's national economy, access to ports is instrumental in exchange of maritime scientific knowledge and cooperation between Ethiopia and nearby countries in the areas of higher education, cross cultural exchange and to advance people to people relations.

BY SOLOMON DIBABA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 24 APRIL 2025