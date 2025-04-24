Ethiopia: 'WFP's Operations Are at Breaking Point' - Hundreds of Thousands Will Suffer

A scene from the Somali region of Ethiopia. Countrywide, at least 21 million people face multiple overlapping challenges including conflict, drought, flooding and disease outbreaks.

Geneva — Ethiopia is facing a deteriorating humanitarian crisis, with the World Food Programme (WFP) warning of rising hunger and malnutrition as a funding shortfall forces the UN to cut feeding programmes.

"Hunger and malnutrition are on the rise, driven by a deadly combination of conflict, climate shocks, economic instability, and displacement," said WFP Country Director in Ethiopia, Zlatan Milisic, speaking by telephone at an April 22 press conference in Geneva.

"Now, WFP's operations are at breaking point. We've been left no choice but to suspend treatment this week for 650,000 malnourished women and children—simply because we've run out of commodities and funding," said Milisic.

He said that more than 10 million people in Ethiopia are acutely food insecure, including three million people displaced by conflict and extreme weather conditions.

"Malnutrition rates are alarmingly high. In total, 4.4 million pregnant women and young children are in urgent need of treatment for malnutrition," said the WFP official.

In the Somali, Oromia, Afar, and Tigray areas, child wasting is severe.

"The risk of another drought looms, particularly in the Somali region, where families are still recovering from the devastating 2020–2023 drought," said Milisic.

Instability in neighboring countries is increasing humanitarian needs in Ethiopia.

WFP said it already supports 800,000 refugees in Ethiopia, including 100,000 Sudanese refugees.

Regional concerns have arisen due to tensions again mounting between Eritrea and Ethiopia over its pursuit of maritime access and fears of another Horn of Africa conflict barely seven years after the two reinstated ties.

The deteriorating security situation in South Sudan's Upper Nile State could drive even more refugees into Ethiopia, but the WFP said its response is severely underfunded.

In the first quarter of 2025, WFP provided food and nutrition support to over 3 million people.

"We have focused on reaching the most vulnerable communities, though mostly with reduced rations: 60 percent rations to refugees and 80 percent rations for displaced and severely food-insecure Ethiopians," said Milisic.

Treated 740,000 children

The WFP has treated 740,000 children and pregnant or breastfeeding women for malnutrition and provided 50,000 families with fresh food vouchers.

By June, food and cash assistance for 800,000 refugees will run out, and WFP risks losing its ability to support new arrivals as it operates now with just over 50 percent of last year's funding.

So, 3.6 million vulnerable people could lose access to WFP assistance in the coming weeks unless funding arrives urgently.

"This is half the number of people we had planned to reach in 2025," rued Milisic.

"On top of this, violence in Amhara continues to disrupt our operations, threatening access to over half a million people."

WFP requires $222 million between now and September to maintain our operations and scale to reach our target of 7.2 million people in 2025.

"Ethiopia is absorbing crisis after crisis. What is particularly worrisome is that drought, ongoing conflict, and refugee influxes are looming shocks, which could push communities over the edge," said the WFP director.

"Our resources and people's resilience are exhausted."