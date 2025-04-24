Nigeria: 25.9 Million Children Vaccinated Against Measles in 2024 - NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that 25.9 million children were vaccinated against measles across 26 states in 2024, representing a 98% coverage rate, as part of the country's intensified immunisation campaign.

The executive director of NPHCDA, Dr Muyi Aina, disclosed this during the agency's 2025 First Quarter Press Briefing in Abuja, which was held in commemoration of African Vaccination Week.

The measles vaccination campaign, which targeted children under five, is part of Nigeria's national strategy to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases and reduce under-five mortality. According to NPHCDA, the 98 per cent coverage achieved is one of the highest in recent years and a significant step towards herd immunity in the country.

"We successfully vaccinated 25.9 million children against measles in 26 states, achieving 98% coverage. This is a major public health milestone and demonstrates the government's commitment to safeguarding children's health," Dr Aina said.

In addition to measles, 22.5 million children were vaccinated against yellow fever in Lagos, Yobe, and Borno states, reaching 94.6 percent coverage. These high-impact campaigns are part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria's primary health care system and prevent disease outbreaks.

Dr Aina also highlighted the agency's response to other public health threats, noting that cholera outbreaks were successfully controlled in eight states, including during the Borno floods, through vaccination and coordinated emergency interventions.

He reaffirmed the government's dedication to making vaccines available and accessible, thanking the president, health ministers, development partners, and subnational governments for their continued support.

"These numbers are not just statistics, they represent lives saved and futures protected," Dr. Aina said, urging parents and guardians to continue taking advantage of routine immunisation services free of charge at primary health care centres nationwide.

With sustained political will and strong collaboration across all levels of government, Nigeria is moving closer to achieving universal immunisation coverage and eradicating vaccine-preventable diseases.