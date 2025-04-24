Nigeria: Katsina Unveils N5bn Green Fund, $500m Energy Deal, Climate Blueprint

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State yesterday unveiled the Katsina State Green Growth Agenda (KAGGA)--a far-reaching blueprint aimed at harmonising economic growth with environmental preservation in one of Nigeria's most climate-vulnerable states.

Speaking at the inaugural Katsina Climate Action and Green Investment Summit held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Governor Radda described the climate crisis confronting Katsina as "real and pressing," but declared his administration's resolve to turn adversity into opportunity through targeted policy, massive infrastructure, and green financing.

Central to the new initiative is the establishment of a Green Investment Fund, which Radda said would be capitalised with ₦5 billion in public funds to de-risk eco-friendly projects, attract private capital, and accelerate the delivery of climate-resilient infrastructure across the state. The fund is part of a broader fiscal commitment that will allocate 30% of Katsina's annual budget to climate adaptation and sustainability projects.

"Our approach is transformational, not cosmetic," Radda said. "KAGGA is a roadmap with bold pillars and measurable targets--positioning Katsina as a national model for climate-smart development."

The governor also announced a $500 million renewable energy partnership with Genesis Energy Group, targeted at powering underserved communities and critical public institutions with solar technology. The partnership includes a 1MW solar mini-grid with a 1MWh battery storage system at the Government House and another at the state general hospital.

He said his administration "will allocate 30% of our annual budget to climate-resilient infrastructure and establish a Green Investment Fund to de-risk projects and accelerate implementation, with an initial capitalisation of N5 billion and mechanisms to leverage additional private capital.

The government said it is restoring 1,115 hectares of degraded land with agroforestry and organic farming inputs, an investment of ₦672 million that will benefit generations.

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed said that for Katsina and Nigeria at large, climate change action is a moment to turn challenge into progress, to shift from climate vulnerability to climate leadership, from energy scarcity to growth and prosperity, from exclusion to inclusion.

Mohammed, represented by the assistant secretary-general, resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, said the "UN family in Nigeria stands firmly with you, Your Excellency. We are working closely with the government through the National Climate Change Council to ensure that Nigeria completes its ambitious NDC 3.0 before September this year, as we look toward the COP 13, which will be held in Brazil."

The KAGGA blueprint is anchored on four strategic pillars. The first is climate-smart agriculture, which aims to isolate Katsina's agrarian economy from climate shocks. Katsina plans to electrify 500 rural communities using solar mini-grids by 2030 and is in talks to develop the state's first industrial solar park under the new programme.

The blueprint targets planting 10 million trees by 2030 and expanding the state's participation in the Great Green Wall initiative. "A new Waste-to-Wealth programme will also convert 500 tons of daily plastic waste into eco-friendly products, driven by youth entrepreneurship," Radda stated.

From eco-tourism development to renewable-powered agro-processing zones, Radda said Katsina aims to stimulate green jobs and sustainable industries while reducing post-harvest losses by 40%.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, in his remarks, lauded Governor Radda's leadership for positioning Katsina State at the forefront of Nigeria's subnational climate action. "The Sahel region, where Katsina lies, faces some of the most severe climate threats in the country," he stated, "yet it is also rich in potential. Through strategic green investments and bold initiatives like the Katsina State Action Plan, the state is not just adapting but leading with innovation." He commended Katsina for aligning its green growth blueprint with Nigeria's national targets under the Climate Change Act and the country's net-zero commitment by 2060.

Lawal highlighted the role of subnational actors, "while national frameworks are essential, it is at the state level that climate action becomes reality." He praised Katsina's proactive steps, including the establishment of the State Climate Change Council and the "Tree for Every Child" initiative. He encouraged the state to leverage federal projects like the Great Green Wall and ACReSAL to restore degraded lands. "Our ministry stands ready to support Katsina in developing bankable green projects and unlocking international climate finance. Let this summit mark not an end, but the beginning of a transformative journey toward a greener, more resilient Nigeria."

Radda said his administration aims to establish 2,000 climate-resilient farming cooperatives by 2027, which will prominently prioritize women and youth participation.

The summit also highlighted climate-focused infrastructure already completed under Radda's administration, including: ₦10.8 billion River Bank Protection Retaining Wall in flood-prone Jibia; ₦11.2 billion Stormwater Drainage Project in Katsina metropolis; ₦2.4 billion spent on 120 solar-powered boreholes, with 60 more under construction; and restoration of 1,115 hectares of degraded land through agroforestry and organic farming.

"We're not asking our development partners to treat us as beneficiaries, but as partners," Radda said, calling on organisations like UNDP, the World Bank, and the AFDB to align their financing with KAGGA's priorities.