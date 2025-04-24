Liberia: Politics Plagues Medical Outreach At Bong Mines Hospital

The former Bong Mining Company Hospital, now a government run facility now stands in shadow political waters.

Gbarnga, Bong County- What was once a trusted public health facility has now become a symbol of political manipulation, leaving residents of Bong Mines disillusioned and deeply concerned about the future of healthcare in their community.

The Bong Mines Hospital, a government-run facility intended to serve thousands in District# 7 and its surroundings, has been thrust into political controversy following allegations that Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh is turning the institution into a political outpost.

In a complaint addressed to Deputy Minister Martha C. T. Morris at her Congo Town office, an anonymous whistleblower and citizen of Bong County, particularly District #7, decried Rep. Fahnbulleh's alleged interference in hospital operations.

According to the complaint, the lawmaker has placed his political banner at the main entrance of the hospital--a move seen by many as both unprofessional and unethical.

"This is not politics, this is healthcare. And people are now abandoning the facility, choosing to travel to Margibi County instead. That's how serious this is," Mr. Alfredson G. Momo added.

The backlash doesn't end at Signage. It is further alleged that Rep. Fahnbulleh recommended one of his Human Resources staff from the Capitol to serve as the new hospital administrator, raising eyebrows over a clear attempt to centralize control and blur the lines between governance and personal political interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Bong Mines residents, any interference may negatively impact the hospital's credibility, staff morale, and service delivery.

Mr. Momo stated that the hospital should be under direct supervision from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, not by a single legislator seeking to gain control.

Community leaders and residents are reportedly monitoring the situation closely and have vowed to resist any actions that compromise the integrity of the health facility.

"We are sitting, prepared, and watching,' the letter ominously concluded, signalling potential civic unrest if corrective action is not taken," they added.

As of now, the Ministry of Health has not yet issued an official response. However, with pressure mounting and public trust deteriorating, stakeholders must act swiftly to prevent a vital institution from becoming collateral damage in the murky waters of politics. -Edited By Othello B. Garblah.