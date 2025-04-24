Ghana: 13 Perish, Others Injured in Gory Accident On Accra-Kumasi Highway

24 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

About 13 people are feared dead, while several others suffered severe injuries, following road crash at Amanase Estate Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Reports indicate that the gory incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, involving a fuel tanker with registration number GR 1300-16 and a Sprinter bus with registration number GW 6510-23, which were travelling in opposite directions.

The fuel tanker, which was heading to Accra, reportedly veered off its lane and collided head-on with the oncoming Sprinter bus, which was en route to Kumasi.

The Suhum Municipal Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, ADO1 Akonnor Opare Ohene Daniel, confirmed the story, saying some passengers were trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage.

In an interview, the tanker driver's mate recounted that he fell asleep midway through the journey and woke up to find that the driver had veered into the opposite lane.

Meanwhile, the injured were receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital, while the bodies have been kept at the mortuary. - myjoyonline

