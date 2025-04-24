Namibia: N$1b Transnamib Locomotive Tender Blocked

24 April 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Lahja Nashuuta

Transport minister Veikko Nekundi has halted the procurement of 30 locomotives from a company in the United States by TransNamib.

He confirmed that TransNamib had initially planned to procure the locomotives.

However, there were concerns about the risks associated with single-source manufacturers. This decision follows a question raised by Job Amupanda, the leader of Affirmative Repositioning, regarding whether approval was granted to TransNamib for the direct procurement of 30 locomotives from an American company.

"I am aware of the issue, and I have contacted the institution to cancel the procurement of locomotives from America. I conducted research on how our neighbouring countries, such as Zambia, Botswana and even South Africa, source locomotives, and none of them do it in that manner," the minister said in Parliament yesterday.

He further revealed that a meeting is scheduled for this Friday to resolve the matter and chart a way forward.

Reacting to the news, Amupanda felt vindicated.

"You are hereby informed that the TransNamib corrupt N$1 billion deal for 23 locomotives is now on hold. Remember that this [Desmond van Jaarsveld] released a statement telling the public that I am lying? It is a statement he will swallow together with his corrupt cabal," Amupanda said.

