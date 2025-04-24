Zimbabwe: Zifa Urged to Cast Net Wider

Lovemore Dube — As Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to rebuild a competitive national football team under head coach Michael Nees, calls are growing for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to widen its scouting net, this time towards the vast, often untapped, pool of Zimbabwean talent in North America.

Two former footballers now based in Canada, Farai Mangwiza and Darlington Choto, have added their voices to those calling on ZIFA to look beyond the UK and cast an eye across the Atlantic, where several Zimbabwean youngsters are excelling in elite football development systems in both Canada and the United States.

Mangwiza, an ardent CAPS United supporter, believes the current strategy is too Eurocentric. While acknowledging recent gains made from tapping into the UK diaspora, including the recruitment of players like Wolves' Tawanda Chirewa, he insists there's untapped potential in North America.

"I've watched kids here grow through systems like the MLS academies, and some have even trialled with teams like Toronto FC," he said. "It's important for ZIFA to have scouts in this region or at least build relationships with local clubs and academies. Many Zimbabwean children here would jump at the chance to represent the Warriors."

Mangwiza's sentiments are echoed by Choto, a former Zimbabwe Under-20 player and CAPS United defender who is now heavily involved in junior football development in Ontario.

He points to the rapid improvement of Canadian football over the past decade, evidenced by their jump from 117th to a top-30 spot in the FIFA world rankings, as proof that the development structures in place there are bearing fruit.

"There's real talent here. And it's not just raw ability, the kids here are getting technical education from a young age. They're tactically aware, physically conditioned, and mentally prepared," said Choto.

He argues that with limited prospects of breaking into the Canadian national team due to competition, many Zimbabwean-descended players would be eager to represent their country of heritage.

"ZIFA needs to get involved early, whether it's calling them into youth squads or inviting them for training camps. These kids are not only talented; they're Zimbabwean at heart."

One such example is Tashinga Zvemhara, a teenage midfielder based in Toronto who recently signed a professional contract with The Barrow FC. Choto believes he has the potential to make an impact for Zimbabwe at youth level, if given the platform.

Asked for a response, ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira said expanding scouting efforts to North America would be a positive step but deferred further comment to the ZIFA media office.

With the senior national team rebuilding and youth sides also in need of fresh talent, the call to diversify scouting territories may offer ZIFA not just new players, but new energy, new ideas, and a competitive edge.