Zimbabwe: Correctional Queens Rule in Chisumbanje

Veronica Gwaze — It is a Sunday morning, rainy in most parts of Zimbabwe, yet determined netball enthusiasts across Chisumbanje brave the unfriendly weather.

Scores make their way to GreenFuel Courts where a battle of giants, GreenFuel versus Correctional Queens, is scheduled to take place.

With the ethanol tanks humming in the background and the crowd buzzing in anticipation, the netball powerhouses take to the court.

Across the country, fans are also glued to their phones, anticipating either live coverage of the high-stakes fixture or on-the-minute updates.

What makes the fixture intriguing is the arrival of the Chisumbanje-based side in RANL with a storm at the start of the year, crossing over from the Tacca Super Netball League.

And everyone needed to watch closely how the battle between the two giants would pan out.

Despite not getting live coverage, match updates did justice in providing information on the match that eventually ended 62-45 in favour of the prison side.

Days after the action-packed Chisumbanje Bubble, echoes of a thrilling showdown still linger in the sugarcane-scented air, while raging debates of the fixture are still ongoing across social media.

Moments of passion, power display, and statement wins, led by Correctional Queens, aptly sum up the day.

"I salute my team for a well-executed game; their performance highlights the team's discipline across all departments," said Correctional Queens head coach Naphtali Nyanguru.

"We stuck to the script, but we will go back to the drawing board and work harder upfront. We need to score more goals because the scores will matter in future when it comes down to the wire."

GreenFuel, backed by the roar of Chisumbanje, brought early fire, but Correctional Queens' precision play soon took control and became unstoppable.

Prison side's Faith Mutero was clinical in the midcourt, earning herself the Player of the Match recognition.

Thandazile Ndlovu also lit up the scoreboard with a commanding 55 of Correctional's 62 goals, claiming the Golden Hand accolade.

Interestingly, Mutero and Ndlovu are former GreenFuel players who were also facing their former paymasters for the first time since departure earlier this year.

Correctional Queens headed back to Harare, confident and unbeaten with 16 points in eight outings, while GreenFuel are ninth on the log table with 10 points in six games, two in hand.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Black Mambas sit in second position with 14 points in eight games, while Mthala and Santa occupy third and fourth places respectively with 12 points each.

Mutero and Ndlovu's impact in the champions' camp has already sparked conversations around consistency and dynasty status of Correctional Queens.

The duo, who are the leading characters for the junior national team, are currently the youngest players at Correctional Queens.

For years, the prison side have kept their team intact, with Gems captain Felisitus Kwangwa and Tafadzwa Mawango playing a pivotal role.

Veterans Ednah Nyamhazha, Patience Chinhoi, Queen Sigauke, Ndaizivei, and Yvonne Madzikangava -- who have all previously played for the national team -- are also part of the ensemble that has proved to be tactically superior.

"Continuity is key in any team. It gives players the room to understand each other to the best of their abilities, and this is what we have tried to do over the years," added Nyanguru.

"We are now more of a family, and if one of us has a problem, we take it to be a family problem and share the grief, joy, or whatever it is."