Zimbabwe: Govt Deploys 550 Professionals to Spearhead Rural Industrialisation

Government has deployed 550 professionals across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces to ensure full implementation of the devolution programme as outlined in the Constitution.

This was revealed at the inaugural Rural Industrialisation Indaba held yesterday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) under the theme: "Inclusive Growth, Industrial Roots: Unlocking Zimbabwe's Rural Potential".

In his opening remarks, Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti, reaffirmed that Zimbabwe remains a unitary State governed through three tiers comprising central, provincial, and local Government.

Guided by this structure, he said the OPC has developed distinct provincial development plans tailored to each province's unique strengths.

"I must also highlight that the Public Service Commission (PSC) has deployed 550 personnel to all 10 provinces, comprising engineers, development planners, administrators, economists, and other professionals with the skills required to ensure effective implementation of devolution," said Eng Muguti.

He said the rural industrialisation strategy hinges on harnessing local resources and endowments to foster economic growth and self-reliance. Eng Muguti emphasised that the time has passed when provinces would simply take pride in their natural endowments. The focus now, he said, must be on putting these assets to productive use.

He added that the capacitated provincial structures will take the lead in implementing rural industrialisation initiatives in line with their respective development plans. These efforts, he noted, will be anchored by the development of sustainable infrastructure.

"Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution have been instructed by President Mnangagwa to spearhead economic development within their jurisdictions. It is important that investors are engaged at grassroots level, leveraging accessible land and the abundant human capital within rural communities," he said.

Eng Muguti also stressed the need for line ministries to collaborate with provincial offices, rather than operating in silos, to ensure that policies enacted at central government level are implemented both timeously and effectively.

Delivering her keynote address, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, said rural industrialisation is a cornerstone of the Second Republic and central to achieving Vision 2030. She noted that with over 70 percent of Zimbabwe's population residing in rural areas, the rural industrialisation policy is a well-justified intervention to stimulate socio-economic development.

Minister Ncube pointed out that most of the country's natural resources are located in rural areas, making it imperative to promote value addition and beneficiation at the source.

"The focus on rural industrialisation reflects our commitment to transforming the economic landscape of Zimbabwe by empowering our rural communities, creating jobs, and reducing poverty," she said.

Minister Ncube stated that rural industrialisation is not merely a policy initiative, but a vital strategy to steer the nation towards sustainable economic growth. As such, the policy must enable a private sector-led rural industrialisation initiative to ensure long-term sustainability. She added that while agriculture and mining already contribute significantly to GDP, expanding rural-based manufacturing and service industries is essential to increase value addition and maximise returns.

"This policy promises to unlock the immense potential within our rural areas. It is also important to note that effective rural industrialisation results in significant infrastructure development, including roads, railways, dams, housing, and improved schools, among others," said Minister Ncube.

She reiterated the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach, with all tiers of government working together and Ministers of State taking a leading role in their respective provinces.

Also presenting at the indaba, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said rural industrialisation efforts would rely heavily on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

She referenced the 2021 MSME Survey and the 2022 Finscope Survey, which showed that the sector contributes over 60 percent to GDP and employs more than five million people.

Sen Mutsvangwa stressed that for the rural industrialisation drive to succeed, there was need to support women and SMEs in undertaking value-added activities such as food processing, packaging, and labelling.

"Given the foregoing, for our rural industrialisation drive to succeed, we urgently need to develop strategies to support women and SMEs to engage in value-added activities such as food processing, packaging, and labelling to increase the value of our agricultural produce," she said.

Sen Mutsvangwa said rural SMEs can also manufacture products such as furniture, clothing, and household items for both local consumption and export.