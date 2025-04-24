Zimbabwe: Govt Offers Driver's Licence, Documents to Motorists and Public At Zitf

Freeman Razemba — Government is offering a wide range of services motorists and the general public at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 to enhance accessibility, reduce paperwork and improve the overall experience for citizens.

The services include instant driver's licence printing, medical and retest endorsements, driver's licence queries, electronic duplicate learners' licences, licence confirmations, duplicate vehicle registration books, vehicle-related queries and third number plate applications.

This is being done through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development which is also exhibiting at ZITF. In a statement, the ministry's communications and advocacy officer Ms Judith Nhau confirmed the developments.

"The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development (MoTID) is proud to announce its participation in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025, where it will offer a range of convenient services to motorists and the general public.

"By bringing its services to the ZITF grounds, the Ministry aims to enhance accessibility, reduce paperwork, and improve the overall experience for citizens. In line with its mandate to enhance transport systems and infrastructural development, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development (MoTID) is set to deliver innovative, customer-centric services at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025. Running from 21 to 26 April 2025, the Ministry's participation underscores its commitment to industrialisation, economic growth, and digital transformation the key pillars of this year's ZITF theme," she said.

She said by visiting the ministry's stand, motorists and citizens will enjoy numerous benefits.

"Visitors can access a full range of transport-related services under one roof, saving valuable time and effort. With instant processing and document issuance thus cutting through paperwork to reduce waiting times significantly. By setting up at ZITF, the Ministry is making its services more accessible than ever, ensuring citizens can easily obtain the documentation and support they need -- all in one central location," Ms Nhau said.

She said key services at the ministry's stand include instant driver's licence printing, quick processing of medical and retest endorsements, driver's licence queries, electronic duplicate learners' licences, driver's licence confirmations, duplicate vehicle registration books for those who would have misplaced and vehicle-related queries.

"As Zimbabwe accelerates towards a modernised, efficient transport sector, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development's presence at ZITF 2025 reinforces the Government's drive to streamline services, reduce bureaucracy, and support economic productivity thereby bridging service delivery and industrial progress.

"By offering on-the-spot solutions, the Ministry ensures that businesses, drivers, and transport operators can swiftly comply with regulations, minimising downtime and boosting operational efficiency," Ms Nhau said.

Running until Saturday, this year's edition is themed: "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape", and has attracted exhibitors from across Zimbabwe, the region and the globe.