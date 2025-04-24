Zimbabwe: Bribe-Taking Cops in Court

23 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Yeukai Karengezeka — Two police officers from Harare, who were caught on camera accepting a bribe to release a detained suspect, appeared in court yesterday.

Rudo Chirengendure and Nyasha Mupandira were brought before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The pair is facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers.

The State, represented by Luckson Mhara, opposed bail and plans to present evidence from the investigating officer in court tomorrow.

According to prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, the incident occurred on April 18 while the officers were on duty at Parkade rank, located at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street.

They had been deployed to patrol the area and apprehend illegal money changers, touts, and vendors operating in the Harare Central Business District.

During their patrol, the two officers were secretly filmed receiving money to release a female suspect who had been arrested and handcuffed for engaging in illegal activities.

After accepting the bribe, the officers removed the handcuffs and freed the suspect, actions that directly violated their roles as law enforcers.

The video capturing the bribery incident surfaced over the Easter holiday and quickly went viral on social media.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.