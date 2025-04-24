Some people won't just give up. Former Zimbabwe and all-Africa bantamweight champion Stix Macloud is still determined to continue with his boxing career despite surviving two knockouts that had proved dangerous to his own life. "All I need is a good and reliable manager and I will be back on the trail for my lost titles," Macloud said at his Rugare home in Harare yesterday.

"As professional boxer, you need to earn your living from the ring and that means you have to have a responsible manager and I have Lorraine Muringi in my mind as my guide." Macloud last fought on November 5, 1983 in Kitwe, Zambia when he lost his all-African title to Francis Musankabala.

The Zimbabwean was knocked out two minutes 43 seconds into the sixth of the scheduled 12- round bout. It was reported from Zambia that Macloud was carried on a stretcher from the ring when an uppercut from Musankabala knocked him senseless.

He was rushed to Nkana hospital and later to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka when it was feared he had suffered serious head injuries, the report said.

That was the last straw that broke the camel's back. Earlier in 1983, Macloud suffered a ninth round knockout by Australian Paul Ferreri in n Commonwealth title fight at Rufaro Stadium on May 7.

Lessons for today:

· The story of Stix Macloud teaches us several valuable lessons about determination, resilience, and the human spirit. Despite enduring life-threatening injuries and two major knockouts, Macloud remained determined to return to the ring.

· His emphasis on needing a reliable manager reflects the value of having supportive and responsible people in one's corner to help navigate challenges and achieve goals.

· Ultimately, his story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the pursuit of dreams, no matter how difficult the journey.