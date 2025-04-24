Rwanda: What You Need to Know About New Building Permit System

The government recently rolled out a revamped online building permit system known as KUBAKA Portal or BPMIS 2.0, aimed at improving how building permit services are accessed and processed across the country.

This new online portal accessible on the internet through different web browsers and devices, is an enhanced version of the Building Permit Management Information System (BPMIS), which has been in use since 2016.

The building permits' portal is in line with the government commitment to enhance service delivery through the use and adoption of digital technologies in its citizens-centered governance, for socio-economic transformation.

A more user-friendly system

Over the last eight years, BPMIS saw a steady increase in usage and data volume. However, users raised concerns about its outdated architecture and lack of user-friendliness.

"Some users reported that the system was not user-friendly and it had a low performance in terms of response time due to the inefficient architecture and old technology framework it is built on," RHA stated.

The land owners and developers, it says, also complained about not being able to receive the application progress notifications since the application was initiated and managed by the Civil Engineers or Architects they contracted.

ALSO READ: Inside new model to upgrade informal settlements

"Taking note of the user's feedback and the need to add new features to improve the customer experience, the development team had to first redesign the system architecture in a new micro-services architecture, to allow scalability and high availability including expanding the building permits that could be processed at Sector level. New enhanced features have also been added during the system development, for better customer experience."

Building permits you can request through the portal

The building permits users can request through the KUBAKA portal are new construction permits, inspection notice, occupancy permit, project modification permit, change of building use permit, construction of fence permit, renewal of construction permit, temporary structure authorization, refurbishment without structural alteration permit, refurbishment with structural alteration permit, and

Demolition permit.

Land owners given control over their application

Now with this new portal, the housing authority says, land owners and developers will have more control over their application in its full lifecycle, which was not the case with the old system.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali approves settlement sites with 40,000 plots

"They can check in real-time the current stage of their application, they will receive notifications (sms/emails) on all actions required on their applications where needed.

They will also have the land use zoning information on their Unique Parcel Identifier (UPI) at the beginning of their application, for more precision on what is allowed, not allowed, or what can be conditioned."

Integrations with other systems

According to RHA, permitting officers who review or approve applications will have strong and automated decision support algorithms to help them in their tasks.

The new platform has key integrations with systems such as Land Administration Information System (LAIS).

ALSO READ: City of Kigali deploys satellite to monitor construction works

This integration seeks to check the linkage between the land or building that is subject to the request dossier associated with a Unique Parcel Identifier (UPI) and the requesting party, as well as the land use zoning information.

The National ID Agency (NIDA) portal was integrated to authenticate the requesters for services using National Identification (NID).

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) e-TAX was incorporated to check the unpaid taxes of the land or building that is associated with the dossier requesting for a building permit service.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) OSC Portal integration will help check information about the certificate of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for certain categories.

Institute of Engineers Rwanda (IER) Management Information System was integrated to check the engineer's/firm license and compliance.

Rwanda Institute of Architects (RIA) Management Information System incorporation enables to check architect's/firm license and compliance. IremboPay integration helps to consume IREMBO's payment gateway.

Application time to be reduced by 50 %

The application time is expected to be reduced considerably by 50%.

More security controls and identity verification

Now only registered and compliant engineers, architects and firms will be allowed to register and submit applications through the system.

User-friendly interface and fast response time

"This new portal is easy to use and navigate. It has a low latency (that is fast response time). It is designed to be intuitive, efficient, and reliable, and to allow users to effectively control the device they are interacting with," states the explanatory note.

How do I use the system as a landowner?

To use the system as a land owner, you need to create an account and log in as a landowner.

ALSO READ: Why Rwanda plans to set up tech to monitor land use

You must have your national ID or passport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All applications in any category can be assigned to and submitted by engineers and architects.

How long does it take for a permit application to be processed?

The permit application duration is 21 days in the City of Kigali One Stop Center (OSC) and 30 days in other Districts' OSCs.

What is the duration of a permit, and can it be renewed?

The initial new construction permit duration is one year, and it can be renewed.

Depending on the category of the project, the permit validity is within one to five years.

How do I use the system as an engineer/architect?

As an engineer or architect, you need to create an account and log in using your license number.

"Only registered and compliant engineers or architects by their respective institutes will have access to use the system."

How can I access a permit application as an engineer or architect?

Owners will assign engineers or architects for projects. They will receive notifications and can either accept or reject the assignment.

As an engineer or architect, do I have to renew my license every year?

Engineers or architects need to check with their respective associations namely Institute of Engineers Rwanda (IER) or Rwanda Institute of Architects (RIA) for each renewal.