Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube Unveils Industrial Development Facilities

FINANCE Minister, Mthuli Ncube, unveiled a number of facilities available to spur micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) growth to full-scale industrialisation, effectively contributing towards the country's formalisation agenda.

Zimbabwe currently has 3,4 million MSMEs employing 4,8 million people full-time. The 2022 Finscope Survey reported that MSMEs contributed US$ 8.6 billion to the country's GDP.

Experts, however, believe that there is a need to urgently nurture the informal sector and lend it the requisite support if the country is to plug revenue leakages.

Speaking to delegates at the ZITF International Business Conference on Wednesday, Ncube said the government is recapitalising the National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe, which is supporting start-ups and MSMEs.

"The NVCCZ is providing equity finance (Patient Capital), innovative financing solutions, tailored support for startups, early-stage, and growing businesses, among others. A total ZiG108 million was set aside through the 2025 National Budget for the NVCCZ to support upcoming start-ups and MSMEs," he said.

Ncube said in the 2025 Budget, government set aside resources to capitalise the New Industrial Development Fund (IDF) with as much as ZiG100 million being provided for in the fiscal period. The IDF will support Value Chains in Pharmaceuticals, Agro-processing, Cotton, Leather, among others.

"In addition, the manufacturing sector is also benefiting from support from the African Development Bank. In 2025, the AfDB, targeted the following projects, Sustainable Enterprises Development for Women and Youth, as well as Skills for Youth and Women Employability and Productivity Projects towards completion of the Hauna banana processing plant," he said.

He said the facility is also supporting capacity building for youth and women in the fruit and vegetable value chain and curricula review workshops towards upgrading/setting up physical infrastructure for the aquaculture production units at Kukwanisa and Binga Vocational Training Centres, as well as the Training Centre for Rural Women.