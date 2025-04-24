Nigeria: Why Food Prices Are Going Down - Minister

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has stated that food prices will continue to go down because of President Bola Tinubu's strategic policies.

The minister, who spoke yesterday in Minna at the flag-off of a commercial flight from Minna International Airport, said the administration of President Tinubu was committed to ensuring food security in the country.

Idris Malagi, who did not disclose the measures responsible for the drop in the price of food in recent months in the country, reiterated the government's commitment to making life better for the people of the country.

He said, "The prices of foodstuffs are dropping gradually in the country following the strategic measures put in place by the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

The minister stated that the administration was poised to ensure food security in Nigeria, promising a better future for the country's citizens.

The minister hailed the minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, for the significant improvement recorded in the aviation sector.

.Meanwhile, the minister of aviation disclosed that the federal government would use the airport in Minna as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said plans are in place to deploy necessary measures, such as customs, immigration, police, NDLEA, and others, to process passengers if Abuja airport encounters a problem.