South Africa: President Ramaphosa Initiates Consultation On Appointment of Deputy Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has nominated four candidates for the position of Deputy Chief Justice and initiated consultation with the Judicial Service Committee and political parties in the National Assembly in this regard.

The position became vacant when then Deputy Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya, became Chief Justice following the retirement of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

"Section 174(3) of the Constitution provides that the President as Head of the National Executive, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly, appoints the Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice.

"President Ramaphosa has in a written submission to Chief Justice Maya, who chairs the Judicial Service Commission, inviting the Commission for its views on the suitability of four candidates who are being considered for appointment by the President," the Presidency said in a statement.

The four candidates under consideration are:

Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Justice Dunstan Mlambo;

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mahube Molemela;

Judge President of the Free State High Court, Justice Cagney John Musi; and

Judge President of the Northern Cape High Court, Justice Lazarus Pule Tlaletsi.

"President Ramaphosa underscored in his letter to the Chief Justice that the Deputy Chief Justice plays a crucial role in the leadership of the Judiciary and in upholding the principles of justice, constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

"The President has advised Chief Justice Maya that, as directed by the Constitution, he has also initiated consultation on this appointment with the leaders of parties in the National Assembly," the statement read.