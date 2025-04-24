Somalia: Somali Government Forces Regain Control of Wargaadhi After Heavy Clashes With Al-Shabaab

Somali government forces, along with local militia forces, have successfully repelled an early morning attack by the Al-Shabaab militant group in the Wargaadhi area of Middle Shabelle region.

According to Somali National Media, the joint forces inflicted significant losses on the insurgents and remain in full control of the area.

General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, Commander of the Somali National Army's Land Forces and a key figure in the ongoing military operation, confirmed that the militant group's attack was effectively neutralized.

He stated that government troops remain stationed in Wargaadhi and that the Al-Shabaab fighters were decisively defeated.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Ibrahim "Intarfeer," the Commander of the 18th Battalion of the elite Gorgor unit, reiterated in an interview with National Media that the government has complete control of the area. He dismissed Al-Shabaab's claims--broadcast through their affiliated media--that they had seized control of the village.

"There is no truth to the rumors that our forces retreated," said Lt. Col. Intarfeer. "The extremist group attempted a small surprise assault in the early morning, but they were met with fierce resistance and suffered heavy losses. We urge the public not to believe Al-Shabaab's propaganda."

Wargaadhi is a strategically important location for ongoing operations aimed at dismantling Al-Shabaab's presence in Central Somalia.

The Somali government had previously stated that any temporary withdrawals from certain fronts were tactical and part of a broader military strategy.

This successful defense of Wargaadhi marks another step in the government's campaign to restore peace and security across the region.