South Africa: Government Welcomes Decrease in Consumer Price Inflation

Government has welcomed the decrease in headline consumer price inflation to 2.7% in March from 3.2% in February.

According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the headline consumer inflation decreased for the first time in five months due to lower fuel prices and softer tuition inflation.

"The moderation in inflation offers welcome relief to consumers and aligns with ongoing efforts to support economic recovery and keep prices stable. Government remains committed to fostering economic stability and building conditions that support growth and improved living standards," Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director-General Terry Vandayar said.

Stats SA reported that the fuel index softened by 0.4% from February, taking the annual rate from -3.6% to -8.8%.

A litre of 95-octane petrol (inland) was R22.34 in March, down from R24.45 a year before. The average price for diesel declined to R22.80 from R24.85 over the same period.

"Education fees are surveyed once a year in March. The price index for education increased by 4.5%, lower than the 6.4% rise in 2024. School fees increased by 5.0% (from 6.6% in 2024). Tertiary education institutions charged 3.7% more in 2025, compared with the 5.9% rise recorded the year before," Stats SA said.

The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) edged lower to 2.7% in March from 2.8% in February.

Vegetables, fruits and nuts, cereal products, meat and fish registered higher annual rates.

Lower rates were recorded for oils and fats; hot beverages; milk, other dairy products and eggs; cold beverages; and sugar, confectionery and desserts.