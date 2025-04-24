South Africa: Government Welcomes Decrease in Consumer Price Inflation

24 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has welcomed the decrease in headline consumer price inflation to 2.7% in March from 3.2% in February.

According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the headline consumer inflation decreased for the first time in five months due to lower fuel prices and softer tuition inflation.

"The moderation in inflation offers welcome relief to consumers and aligns with ongoing efforts to support economic recovery and keep prices stable. Government remains committed to fostering economic stability and building conditions that support growth and improved living standards," Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director-General Terry Vandayar said.

Stats SA reported that the fuel index softened by 0.4% from February, taking the annual rate from -3.6% to -8.8%.

A litre of 95-octane petrol (inland) was R22.34 in March, down from R24.45 a year before. The average price for diesel declined to R22.80 from R24.85 over the same period.

"Education fees are surveyed once a year in March. The price index for education increased by 4.5%, lower than the 6.4% rise in 2024. School fees increased by 5.0% (from 6.6% in 2024). Tertiary education institutions charged 3.7% more in 2025, compared with the 5.9% rise recorded the year before," Stats SA said.

The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) edged lower to 2.7% in March from 2.8% in February.

Vegetables, fruits and nuts, cereal products, meat and fish registered higher annual rates.

Lower rates were recorded for oils and fats; hot beverages; milk, other dairy products and eggs; cold beverages; and sugar, confectionery and desserts.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.