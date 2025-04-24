South Africa: Services Continue Following Second Fire Incident At Tembisa Hospital

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, has reassured the public that services will continue despite a second fire incident at the main outpatient department at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Gauteng.

According to the National Department of Health, firefighters from Ekurhuleni's Fire Department responded quickly to Wednesday morning's incident.

They extinguished the fire, and by 8am yesterday, smoke had been cleared from the main outpatient department area using positive pressure ventilation.

"It is important to indicate that the main outpatient department was already cordoned off and the power supply was isolated after the first fire incident reported on Saturday afternoon, therefore, it was not operating, and there were no patients in the area at the time of the incident," the department explained.

However, the smoke spread to the Eye Clinic and the nearby pharmacy, impacting areas that had initially been cleared from Saturday's fire.

This included the surgical outpatient department, medical outpatient department, family medicine, and the administration block, which were intended to serve as alternative accident and emergency service areas.

According to the department, these areas are currently undergoing a re-clearing process that includes air quality assessments and the issuance of new electrical certificates of compliance to ensure they are available for full use.

Currently, the cause of the fire incidents in both the outpatient department and the accident and emergency unit is still under investigation by various law enforcement teams and regulatory bodies.

"The department appeals for calmness and patience during this time. As things stand, all patients receiving care at the hospital are safe. There is a business continuity plan to enable the department to continue rendering health services.

"Arrangements have been made to ensure that all patients can continue to access the much-needed healthcare services with minimal interruptions," Phaahla said on Wednesday, reassuring the community.

The department has announced that the hospital is currently diverting ambulances for emergencies.

While walk-in patients can still receive care, they are encouraged to visit their local clinics first for healthcare needs and only come to the hospital if they have been referred.

"In addition, the critical services are continuing in designated areas or departments within the hospital."

A help desk has been established to provide information and assist patients and members of the public on-site.

Family members of patients admitted to the hospital can visit them during regular visiting hours from 2 pm and 4 pm, using Gate 4.

The Deputy Minister has urged various organisations interested in conducting oversight visits at the hospital to allow investigators and relevant governance structures to carry out their work according to their mandates.

Regular updates will be provided through public platforms and existing governance structures.