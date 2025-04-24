South Africa: SAPS to Conduct Crime Prevention Imbizo in Eldorado Park

The Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, will on Friday spearhead a high-level crime prevention imbizo in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

"The purpose of the community engagement is to create a platform for effective interaction between the police leadership and communities to address crime-related concerns and policing needs in the area.

"This community engagement will also provide an opportunity to find lasting solutions to communities affected by gun and gang violence," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Joining the Deputy Minister will be top police officials, including the Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya; Deputy National Commissioner of Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, and Gauteng's Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.

SAPS said the imbizo is aimed at fostering direct dialogue between police leadership and the local community in a bid to tackle pressing crime concerns and improve public safety.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community policing partnerships and ensure more responsive, targeted crime prevention strategies in hotspots across the country.