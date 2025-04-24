South Africa: Hlabisa to Receive Memorandum From Abahlali Basemjondolo Movement SA

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, will officially receive a memorandum of demands from the Abahlali baseMjondolo Movement SA on Friday.

According to the department, Hlabisa reaffirms his strong commitment to participatory democracy and recognises the important role of democratic social movements in strengthening inclusive and responsive governance.

"Moreover, the Minister values transparent engagements and is committed to working alongside Abahlali baseMjondolo and other communities to find fair, sustainable solutions to the challenges they face," the statement read.

Abahlali baseMjondolo is a socialist movement of over 150 000 shack dwellers that primarily campaigns for land, housing and dignity.

The department said tomorrow's engagement forms part of Hlabisa's broader vision to advance people-centred governance, improve service delivery, and uphold the human dignity and constitutional rights of all South Africans.

"The Minister remains dedicated to building a government that is not only accountable and transparent but also one that places the voices of the people at the heart of policy and decision-making."