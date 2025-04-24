Nigeria: Yobe Community Cries Out As Erosion Cuts Off Markets, Schools, Destroys Houses

Residents of Hayin Gada in Potiskum LGA of Yobe State have cried out as overflowing water has dug huge sinkholes, causing loss of lives and properties in the area.

The residents are seeking the intervention of federal, state and local governments to remedy the situation.

The residents expressed fear that their houses, roads, and graveyards would be engulfed by water if necessary action is not taken to provide proper drainage.

Daily Trust gathered that the situation of the residents is further worsened as majority of them are poor and could not do much to salvage their situation.

In an interview, the residents said the large volume of water that passed under the bridge had over the years, increased and was eroding the surrounding area, forcing the occupants of over 15 houses to relocate.

The traditional leader of the community, Mai Unguwa Auwalu, said their kids have been cut off from their school in the community by the erosion.

"We are appealing to the government at the federal, state and local to come to our aid. Many houses have been washed away over the years and the community has little to do to control the situation," they appealed.

The Mai Unguwa said, "Many people have left this community because their houses have been washed away, while several other houses are on the verge of collapsing as a result of heavy downpours that trigger the situation.

"We have a bridge here where we used to cross from this community (Hayin Gada) to the main town (Potiskum) with only a few houses built close to a huge bridge. The problem started when a large volume of water that passed under the bridge expanded, causing the surrounding areas to be eroded.

"Besides destroying our houses, the erosion has cut off the main bridge and road that connect our children with their schools, forcing them to remain at home without attending school," he said.

A resident of the community, Malam Yakubu Iliya, told Daily Trust that the situation is terrible, adding that he and other people in the community could only resort to prayers when it rains.

"People are losing their houses almost annually, and children are dying in the pool of water seasonally. Keke Napep and vehicles are not coming to this community, because of the poor access road, so when you buy goods in the market, you have to carry them on your head," he said.

"Several houses have collapsed due to the impact of the erosion. Over 20 buildings were washed away on both sides of the gully created by the disaster. To avoid this eroded road, you have to walk for over 4 kilometers through Mazagane or Garin Dala communities.

"None of the residents of this community has a vehicle. Sometimes we find it difficult to take our pregnant women and other patients to the hospital, especially during labour at night due to poor access roads.

"This problem has caused significant destruction to numerous graves in this community. Annually, this disaster submerges cemeteries, resulting in damage to graves," he said.

Also, the chairman of the NURTW, Mallam Yahaya, who resides in the community told Daily Trust that the unfortunate situation has divided the area into two, and forced others to migrate from the area.

"Previously, this gully erosion only affected one side of the community where at least 500 households are living, but now, on both sides, large portions of soil keep sliding in, which has forced some residents to abandon their houses.

"Before the collapse of the bridge, in the past 16 years, people were accessing the road but when the bridge collapsed, things became worse. We have done our best through embankment to stop water from coming to the safest areas, yet our efforts provide no fruitful results.

"During the rainy season, some of us can't go to the market or their offices because the roads are not accessible. Sometimes, we sleep without eating anything, even if we have money, there is no access road to go to the market to buy food."

He also said, "Our children do not go to school during the rainy season because of the poor access roads. Some of them have to trek at least 4 kilometers because they reach their schools. A journey that will take 30 minutes of their time is now more than two hours. Still some are punished for coming late."

He appealed to the state government and other relevant authorities to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid, saying, they have exhausted their efforts and now need their support.

When contacted, a member of the House of Assembly representing Potiskum Central Constituency, Hon Ahmed Adamu Sarkin Adon Potiskum, said he is fully aware of the situation, and promised to get back to our reporter.

All efforts to get the reactions of the Yobe State Ministry of Environment proved abortive as the Commissioner and other senior directors were said to be absent.

Our reporter also contacted the Yobe State Project Coordinator of the Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSal) Shehu Alhaji Mohammed for reactions, but he neither pick the calls nor respond to the messages sent him.