Nigeria: Abia Golfers Unveil Ambitious Plan for World-Class Golf Course in Umuahia

Golfers in Abia State have unveiled plans to develop a world-class championship golf course in Umuahia, the state capital, aiming to position Abia as a premier destination for global golf tourism.

The ambitious multi-billion naira project is being championed by prominent Abians and passionate golf enthusiasts, including Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, and Chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Chief Emeka Wogu.

Determined to bring the project to fruition, the forum of Abia golfers has established a technical committee tasked with drafting a comprehensive development proposal and investment package for presentation to the Governor of Abia State.

Operating under the platform of the Abia Classic Golf & Country Club, the forum brings together Abia-born golfers from across Nigeria and the diaspora, united by a shared vision to elevate the state's golfing profile.

The technical committee is chaired by renowned architect and Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Arc. Benson Ezem, with Anthony Ezenwoko serving as Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Ezem outlined the committee's goal to deliver a championship-standard golf course modelled after top-tier facilities such as Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate in Lagos.

"Going by the lofty aim, this exclusive 308-hectare residential golf estate with an 18-hole championship golf course blending traditional country estate style with modern amenities, functionality, and hospitality services will be replicated in Umuahia," Ezem said.

He added that the committee has been mandated to engage key stakeholders--including government representatives, investors, and local communities--to ensure the project aligns with global best practices in golf course and country club development.

Highlighting the broader purpose of the initiative, Ezem said the formation of the Abia Classic Golf & Country Club forum is timely and aligns with the current administration's vision of inclusive development.

"The forum was created to bring all Abia golfers together," he noted. "It has indeed come at the right time, given the present government's disposition to encourage inclusive participation in Abia's development."

Ezem concluded by emphasizing the unifying potential of the project, stating that the forum exists "for the purpose of fostering unity and pursuing a common goal in developing a modern golf course in the state capital, Umuahia."