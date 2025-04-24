Nigeria: Fed Cup Fever Heats Up As Women's Round of 16, Men's Quarter-Finals Set to Thrill

Excitement is building as the 2025 President Federation Cup reaches a pivotal stage with the women's round of 16 and men's quarter-final matches scheduled for Friday, May 3rd. Football fans across the nation are eagerly anticipating a day filled with high-stakes drama and thrilling matchups.

In the women's competition, Rivers Angels will headline the day as they face First Mahi Babes of Ebonyi at 1pm in Aba. In Ibadan, Remo Ladies of Ogun go toe-to-toe with Lagos-based Dannaz Ladies in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

Delta Queens, considered one of the favourites, will clash with Ibom Angels in an all-South-South affair in Enugu, while Onimarg of Ondo and Heartland Queens of Imo kick off the day's action early in Benin City at 10am. In Lagos, Osun Babes meet Edo Queens in a battle for regional bragging rights.

Other fixtures include Mighty Jets Mata of Plateau against Unification FC of Lagos in Anyigba, while Sunshine Queens tackle Confluence Queens in Benin City. Defending champions Bayelsa Queens face Nasarawa Amazons in a mouthwatering tie in Awka.

In the men's quarter-finals, Abakaliki FC aim to cause an upset against Nasarawa United in Benin City. Wikki Tourists take on Ikorodu City in Bwari, as Akwa United and Kwara United square off in Enugu. The day concludes with a blockbuster clash in Abuja, where Plateau United face rivals Rangers International for a place in the semi-finals.