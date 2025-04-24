Kenya: FedEx Collaborates With Feed the Children to Support Kenyan Communities

Nairobi — Federal Express Corporation has collaborated with leading anti-hunger organization Feed the Children to launch the Growing Futures Alliance in Kenya as part of their ongoing partnership.

This initiative aims to provide sustainable solutions to food insecurity by equipping families with essential nutrition support and resources for small-scale food production.

FedEx team members in Kenya were honored to volunteer their time by packing and distributing nutritional food kits and gardening tool kits to families.

These kits are designed to support local agricultural practices, promoting long-term food sustainability.

As part of their commitment to making a meaningful impact, FedEx staff also engaged with community members, fostering deeper connections and understanding of local needs.

The Growing Futures Alliance will impact approximately 1,800 children under five years old as well as their caregivers, with activities running from January to April 2025.

"As a company committed to delivering more than just packages, FedEx is proud to partner with Feed the Children to make a meaningful impact in Kenya," said Gregory Saffy, managing director Sub-Saharan Africa.

"By working together, we can provide children and their families with the tools and resources they need to build a sustainable future."

This initiative follows previous successful collaborations between FedEx and Feed the Children, including last year's Delivering Futures Alliance, which provided over 1,800 school supply kits to Kenyan students.

The Growing Futures Alliance builds on this legacy by addressing critical food security needs while strengthening community resilience.

Feed the Children's Interim Country Director, Jacktone Otieno, emphasized the importance of corporate partnerships in advancing their mission.

"FedEx support enables us to reach more families and provide not just immediate relief, but long-term solutions for better nutrition and self-sufficiency. Together, we are planting the seeds for a healthier and more secure future for these children."

This initiative falls under the FedEx Cares umbrella, which is dedicated to bettering the people and communities that employees are connected to.

Together, FedEx and Feed the Children are empowering people with tools to create lasting change and a better future.