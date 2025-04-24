Sudan: Renewed RSF Shelling Kills At Least 55 in North Darfur

Displaced people reaching Tawila locality. They mainly come from El Fasher and surrounding camps like Zamzam and Abu Shok and report extreme violence, repeated shelling, skyrocketing commodity prices, and food shortages as the main reasons to move.

El Fasher /El Malha / Bara / Babanousa / Wad Banda / El Sunut / Um Adara / En Nuhoud / Tawila / Jebel Marra / Zamzam Camp — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been accused of killing at least eight civilians and injuring dozens in a shelling of residential neighbourhoods in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Tuesday. A day earlier, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) reported that a separate RSF artillery barrage had killed 47 civilians.

El Fasher's Resistance Committees said the attack targeted strategic parts of the city, adding that women and children were among the dead. Twenty others were injured, some critically, in what the group described as a return of "strategic marches" aimed at striking the city.

On Monday, the SAF reported even heavier losses. According to the Sixth Infantry Division, based in North Darfur, intense artillery shelling killed 47 civilians, including 10 women.

Reports from the ground indicate that among the victims were four judges who died after their homes were set ablaze, and a woman who was killed while carrying a baby. The baby's relatives have yet to be identified.

SAF blamed the RSF for the barrage, claiming the RSF fired around 250 120-caliber mortars to pummel neighbourhoods inside the city.

Wounded civilians were transferred to hospitals and health centres across El Fasher for treatment.

Sudanese Air Force warplanes struck RSF targets in the El Malha area of North Darfur, located 210km north of El Fasher, as well as Bara in North Kordofan on Monday.

Videos shared by activists on X (formerly Twitter) shows thick plumes of smoke rising above both towns.

In Babanousa, South Kordofan, the SAF reportedly carried out an air operation against RSF positions, though details are unclear.

RSF troop movements have been observed in Wad Banda, El Sunut and Um Adara, areas surrounding the strategic city of En Nuhoud in West Kordofan. Local sources fear the RSF is preparing a new assault.

Three million displaced in North Darfur

Independent reports confirm that an estimated three million displaced civilians have fled westwards, following escalating ground offensives and shelling in battles between the SAF and the RSF in and around El Fasher over the past week.

Reports indicate the recent exodus are overwhelming resources in the Tawila and Jebel Marra areas, where many have sought refuge.

In a recently published report by the Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) at the Yale School of Public Health published, which includes detailed satellite imagery, they corroborate "a large convoy moving from Zamzam to Tawila".

As reported by Radio Dabanga on Tuesday, 'at least three million' displaced civilians have fled westwards, and are overwhelming resources in the Tawila and Jebel Marra areas.

The stream of newly displaced, and mostly re-displaced people includes at least half a million former residents of Zamzam camp, which has been effectively obliterated.

The displaced have been suffering from malnutrition since the early days of the war. In June last year, "famine thresholds were exceeded" in the camp.

Untold hundreds have died, thousands injured, in what commentators have termed 'the final catastrophe' for the camp.