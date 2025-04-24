Tanzania: PM Stresses Ethical Values

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed cultural officers across the country to advocate for responsible use of technology, including social media, in order to preserve and uphold the country's customs, norms, values and culture at large.

Speaking yesterday during the 15th working meeting of cultural and sports officers held in Dar es Salaam, Mr Majaliwa warned that unethical use of technology in the globalised world has the potential to lead to moral decay, threatening the welfare of the community.

"As a result of globalisation and the advancement of technology, society has been facing a great wave of moral erosion," Mr Majaliwa said.

He attributed the threat to the digital revolution, which has enhanced borderless interactions among people, making it easier for local moral values to be influenced by foreign ones.

"The great threat here is the presence of pressures from foreign cultures that destroy our traditional culture by imposing unethical practices in the name of promoting human rights," Mr Majaliwa said.

In that regard, he urged the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, through the gathering, to ensure that cultural officers are informed about the emerging threats of technology misuse to the community's well-being and the benefits of responsible use He insisted that the digital revolution offers profound economic opportunities if utilised well.

PM Majaliwa demanded that cultural officers provide education on the ethical use of technology, especially to youth, encouraging them to embrace national cultural values while condemning irresponsible use and the adoption of foreign values with harmful impacts on Tanzania.

"As a country, we should not embrace foreign cultural values that undermine our national moral values and civilisation at large. We should not allow ourselves to be enslaved by foreign cultures that erode our dignity," Mr Majaliwa said, urging citizens to avoid blindly copying everything from abroad.

In another development, he said the government will continue to hire more cultural officers to increase the workforce for promoting national culture.

Earlier, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, noted that the culture, arts and sports sector is a driving force of national development, shaping the national identity.

He said the culture, arts, and sports sector, characterised by the Kiswahili Language, is a key contributor to development, peace, prestige, unity and solidarity, as well as the generation of national income.

The meeting, which brought together all cultural officers from across the country, aimed to chart a new course for promoting national moral values and the culture, arts and sports sector.