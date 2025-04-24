Rwanda: Gen Nzabamwita Presents Credentials to Represent Rwanda in Russia

Maj Gen Joseph Nzabamwita, Rwanda's ambassador-designate to Russia on Tuesday, April 22, presented his letters of credence to Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Today, Maj. Gen. Joseph Nzabamwita, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda, presented copies of Letters of Credence to H.E. Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. @RwandaMFA @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/eZJwSPMDTi-- Rwanda in Russia (@RwandainRussia) April 22, 2025

Nzabamwita was appointed Rwanda's ambassador-designate to Russia in December 2024.

He previously served as Presidential Advisor on Security and, before that, as Secretary General of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

Nzabamwita takes over from Lt Gen Mushyo Kamanzi, who was the envoy to Russia since 2019.

According to Rwanda's Embassy in Russia, diplomatic relations between the two states were established in 1963.

Currently, both countries enjoy good relations through respective resident diplomatic missions at an ambassadorial level.

The bilateral cooperation between the two countries revolves around political, military, education, human resource development, training, and cultural ties.

The two countries also have cooperation in nuclear energy development.

Russia offers university scholarships for Rwandans, and some training for Police officers.

About 800 Rwandan students have graduated from Russian universities over the last 50 years in various disciplines including law, medicine, international affairs, and political science.

Rwandans holding service and diplomatic passports will also go to Russia visa-free following the signing of an agreement to that effect in November 2024.