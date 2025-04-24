Rwanda: Producer Kompressor Talks Journey, Career Realities and Aspirations

Inside the creative chambers of 1:55 AM, one of Rwanda's top record labels located in Kanombe, Kicukiro District, one young producer Kompressor is reshaping the sound of Rwandan music.

The 22-years-old, born Habimana Olga Ishimwe, is crafting beats that are not only turning heads but also rewriting the rules of music production in Rwanda.

Also read: Meet Rwanda's rising music producers shaping 2025's sound

He is the mastermind behind chart-topping hits like 'Sibyanjye' by Yampano, 'Kigalians' by Yuhi Mic, "Kristu Yezu" by rapper Zeotrap, and a long list of genre-bending Afrobeats collaborations.

Born in Nyanza District, in the Southern Province of Rwanda, Kompressor's journey began at a tender age, inspired by Nigerian record producer, mixing engineer and musician, Sarz, who produced most of Wizkid's early days' bangers.

Speaking exclusively to The New Times, the young producer said that, despite the rapid rise, he remains grounded, sitting in front of a piano and computer all night.

"From morning to night, I sit here looking for something that will make my name rise on a global scale. I want to find myself among the greats," the producer told The New Times during a late-night session at 1:55 AM.

Growing up, Komoressor dreamed of becoming a doctor until he joined Agahozo Shalom Youth Village in Rwamagana where he discovered a new passion--music production. That's the same school which raised musician Juno Kizigenza.

"I always wanted to be a doctor which is why I picked Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (MPC) in A level. But life had other plans; I ended up falling in love with the art of music production and here I am," he said.

Kompressor started producing music in 2020 after his beats caught the attention of Element, one of the pillars of the 1:55 AM label, who introduced him to the game.

ALSO READ: Five music producers that crafted hits of 2023

"I started producing music in 2020," he recalls. "The first person I met was Element. He listened to my beats and even took my advice. From there, we built a strong friendship."

That friendship would open doors that Kompressor never imagined. By October 2023, the youngter was quietly spending hours in the studio, learning by watching and experimenting, long before he was officially part of the team.

"There was a time when Coach Gaël [founder of 1:55 AM] found me working alone in the studio," he said, "He didn't know me yet. I was scared because I wasn't sure if I belonged there. But later, we got to know each other, and he started trusting me with projects."

From humble beginnings, Kompressor has now risen to become the youngest producer ever signed to 1:55 AM, a label that manages big names like Bruce Melodie, Element Eleeeh, Ross Kana, and Kenny Sol.

Also read: Why Rwandan music is attracting global artistes

He explained that his studio name, Kompressor, came from the sound compressor used in music production which filters audio so it's not too loud or too soft, just pleasing to the ear.

"That's what I want my work to be and it's working," he said.

In May 2024, Kompressor got signed to the label, a clear endorsement of his growing influence in Rwanda's music scene. With his innovative Afrobeats sound, technical skills, and relentless work ethic, many believe he's on track to become one of the genre's defining architects.

"My goal is to take Rwandan music as far as I can. If Element is the first in Rwanda, I have to be the second, or even surpass him. Because anything is possible," he says with conviction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Way forward

After achieving a fast rise to stardom, Kompressor has now turned focus on introducing new styles of music in the industry as well as empowering the new generation to break the rules of music creation and create unique sounds.

"My production is mainly soulful; I do all genres of music as every producer does but I focus on Afro-fusion. I try to blend Afrobeats with other styles of music and bring in that soulfulness, and I will be working with the upcoming artists mainly as I shape my sound," he said.

"We are ready to push our sound to places it has never been before," the young producer noted."

As the local industry eyes the global stage, young talents like Kompressor, who have a number of hits to his name, are not just participating--they're leading, introducing the next wave of Rwandan sound.