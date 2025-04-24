Nigeria: Why NDLEA, MFM Parley On Drug Prevention, Treatment

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) have pledged to sustain their collaboration on drug prevention, treatment and care to reduce the impact of drugs in society.

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, represented by the Deputy Commander General, Narcotics, Dr Ngozi Madubuike, said such collaboration would be sustained and expanded to other religious organisations as well as other stakeholders.

He was speaking yesterday at the formal closing of three-day sensitisation training on "Drug prevention, treatment and care" held at the MFM International Headquarters Annex, Abuja.

"The essence of the training is to create awareness, equip the participants with the skills to prevent drug use amongst young people and to offer necessary support to families and individuals who are struggling with addiction.

"The NDLEA is doing its best. We have two major functions that the act establishing the agency has mandated us to carry out: we are to ensure that drugs are not available by seizing them, arresting them and handing them over for prosecution.

"We also go to different places like schools, religious centres, markets, parks to create awareness, to educate them on the consequences of drug abuse and to seek their support to eradicate drug addiction in the country," he said.

Also, the Senior Regional Overseer and Resident Pastor, MFM, Edwin Etomi, said the training on prevention, treatment and care is a fulfilment of one of the general overseers' visions of repositioning the youths from going into wrong use of drugs and enhancing their capabilities to develop themselves through sports, music and other ideological means of evangelising to be useful to society.

"With the establishment of a rehab center by the church, which is a fulfilled vision of the General Overseer (G.O), Dr Daniel K. Olukoya, the training of the NDLEA will go a long way to help in counseling victims while praying, to get help from the rehab centre to be reintegrated into the society.

"At the family level, this awareness and training will be able to do a little bit to foster aid to drug users, before they go for therapy in the rehab centre," he said.

He urged all Nigerians to join the NDLEA and the government at all levels in tackling the menace of drug abuse, prevention and care as the government cannot do it alone.