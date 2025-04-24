Ethiopia: Tvti Streamlines Training, Research to Narrow Skill Gap

The Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI) has announced that it is promoting research, training, and technology to bridge the skilled labor gap and ensure global standards in national projects.

TVTI's Deputy Director General for Research and Community Service, Habtamu Mulugeta (PhD), told The Ethiopian Herald that the institute has been training coaches to produce proficient citizens equipped with skills and knowledge by enhancing the quality of education supported by research.

According to him, TVTI operates across 16 satellite campuses in six states to develop the necessary competent workforce.

To support this effort, the institute also organizes weekly research seminars in technical and vocational fields, he added.

Habtamu further stated that the training provided by TVTI is aligned with the trainees' areas of interest and is supported by appropriate technologies. Additionally, the institute is working on import-substitution technologies, some of which have already been introduced to the market as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The Deputy Director General noted that TVTI is striving to reduce unemployment and promote modern trades such as welding by supporting the country's hands-on education curriculum. He emphasized that welding plays a vital role in Ethiopia's economic development, though it requires a conducive environment to yield results.

Habtamu pointed out that there is still a shortage of skilled labor in various sectors across the country. For example, most of Ethiopia's mega projects have relied on foreign welders, costing the country a significant amount of foreign currency.