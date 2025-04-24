Ethiopia: New Airport City to Transform Ethiopia's Economy, Aviation Industry

- In a bold move to cement its status as Africa's aviation powerhouse, Ethiopian Airlines Group is preparing to launch 'Bishoftu Airport City'.

The new airport is a mega aviation hub, poised to become the continent's largest airport and a catalyst for national economic growth.

Slated for completion within the next four years, the new airport city is projected to handle 125 million passengers annually--with 100 million through Bishoftu and 25 million through the existing Bole International Airport, which has reached its current operational capacity.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Economic Expert Mola Alemayehu (PhD) emphasized that the development would not only revolutionize Ethiopia's aviation industry but also unlock significant trade, investment, and export opportunities. "This infrastructure will enhance Ethiopia's position as a key logistics and trade hub in Africa, attracting global investors and offering diverse trade alternatives," he stated.

According to Mola, the airport city will dramatically increase cargo handling capacity, particularly benefiting exports of perishable goods such as flowers and agricultural products.

"With growing export potential in the flower industry--second only to coffee--this new airport will position Ethiopia as a competitive exporter on the global stage," he said.

The project also promises to balance Ethiopia's export-import trade and boost foreign exchange earnings, while enabling farmers and exporters to access broader international markets. "Producers of high-demand goods like coffee and flowers will have a faster, more efficient route to global markets," Mola added.

Highlighting the timeliness of the massive investment, completing it on schedule is crucial. Once operational, the airport city is expected to triple Ethiopia's aviation capacity."

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew, in an interview with BBC Focus on Africa, revealed that the group generated 7 billion USD in annual revenue, with expectations to exceed USD 8 billion by the end of the Ethiopian fiscal year. The growth is driven by continued fleet expansion, new destinations, and diversified services.

Recognizing the constraints of the current Bole International Airport, which now operates at full capacity, Mesfin affirmed the importance of building a future-proof airport city to meet rising demand.

To support the new development, Ethiopian Airlines is also constructing residential facilities for 2,500 households on 3,500 hectares of land allocated for the project. These accommodations will include various amenities and are part of a broader plan to integrate the airport city into a dynamic urban ecosystem.

With its multi-dimensional benefits, Bishoftu Airport City is set to become a game-changer--not only for Ethiopia's aviation and export sectors but also as a cornerstone of the nation's economic transformation and regional integration.