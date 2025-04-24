Ethiopia: CCRDA Expresses Profound Grief On Pope Francis Death

- The Consortium of Christian Relief and Development Association (CCRDA) yesterday issued condolence statement on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the revered spiritual leader known for his unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and the marginalized.

In an official statement sent to The Ethiopian Herald, CCRDA Executive Director Nigussu Legesse (PhD) paid tribute to the late Pontiff, describing him as "a beacon of humility and compassion whose life embodied the teachings of Christ." He praised Pope Francis for his global advocacy on climate action, poverty alleviation, and interfaith reconciliation, particularly in the Global South.

"The loss of His Holiness is deeply felt across nations and faiths," said Legesse. "His legacy of love, service, and moral leadership will continue to guide our mission in building a just society."

CCRDA extended condolences to the Catholic Church and millions worldwide grieving the Pope's demise.