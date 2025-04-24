Ethiopia: CCRDA Expresses Profound Grief On Pope Francis Death

23 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- The Consortium of Christian Relief and Development Association (CCRDA) yesterday issued condolence statement on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the revered spiritual leader known for his unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and the marginalized.

In an official statement sent to The Ethiopian Herald, CCRDA Executive Director Nigussu Legesse (PhD) paid tribute to the late Pontiff, describing him as "a beacon of humility and compassion whose life embodied the teachings of Christ." He praised Pope Francis for his global advocacy on climate action, poverty alleviation, and interfaith reconciliation, particularly in the Global South.

"The loss of His Holiness is deeply felt across nations and faiths," said Legesse. "His legacy of love, service, and moral leadership will continue to guide our mission in building a just society."

CCRDA extended condolences to the Catholic Church and millions worldwide grieving the Pope's demise.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.