Liberia: ANC Demands Enforcement of Supreme Court Ruling, Condemns House Power Grab By Rep. Koon's Bloc

Monrovia — The opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) has rebuked Representative Richard Koon and members of the self-proclaimed "Majority Bloc" in the House of Representatives, accusing them of flouting the authority of the Supreme Court and endangering Liberia's fragile democratic order.

In a press statement released Wednesday, the ANC lauded the Supreme Court's recent ruling that it says provides "much-needed clarity" amid a deepening constitutional standoff over the leadership and internal proceedings of the House. The Court's decision reportedly addressed what the party described as "unlawful power struggle" among lawmakers vying for control of the lower chamber of the Legislature.

The ANC, led by political firebrand Alexander B. Cummings, did not mince words in condemning the actions of Rep. Koon and his allies, labeling their ongoing defiance of the Supreme Court as "a brazen assault on the very foundations of our democracy."

"No individual or group is above the law," the party emphasized, warning that the refusal by lawmakers to honor the Supreme Court's decision could plunge the nation into "a constitutional crisis" that risks eroding recent gains in democratic governance.

The core issue has been the battle for control of the House of Representatives. Rival factions have been running separate sessions, making contradictory announcements, and disrupting the normal work of the Legislature.

The Supreme Court ruling reaffirmed the constitutional procedures guiding leadership claims and legislative decisions, announcing Speaker J. Fonati Koffa as the duly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Call to President Boakai

The party urged President Jospeph Boakai to ensure that the Constitution is adhered to

"As Head of State and custodian of the Constitution, the President has a solemn duty to ensure that the laws of Liberia, including the judgments of our highest court, are enforced," the statement read. "Anything short of this is a dereliction of duty and a betrayal of the oath he swore to uphold."

The Boakai administration has thus far issued no public response to the Supreme Court's ruling or the ongoing dispute in the House.

The ANC also urged Liberia's development and diplomatic partners to take a firm stance in support of constitutional governance. "The world must not look away as elected officials attempt to hijack power and disrespect constitutional order," the party urged.