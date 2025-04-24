Liberia: Brumskine Slams Appointees for Attacks On Supreme Court, Warns of Regional Fallout

Monrovia — Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine has condemned presidential appointees in the Executive Branch for publicly attacking the Supreme Court of Liberia, warning that their conduct not only undermines the judiciary but also damages President Joseph Boakai's image across the region.

The prominent Liberian lawyer, who serves as managing partner at the CMB Law Group, made the comments just hours after the high court delivered its final ruling in the House of Representatives' prolonged leadership crisis.

The dispute centers on two rival factions: the Rule of Law Caucus, defending what it calls the unconstitutional ousting of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, and the Majority Bloc, led by their elected Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Koffa, nullifying Koon's speakership and declaring that all legislative decisions taken under his leadership were unconstitutional, unauthorized and void of legal effect. The court was responding to an amended bill of information filed by Koffa's legal team, which alleged that the Koon-led bloc had defied a December 6, 2024, judgment on the constitutional process for removing legislative leadership.

In the wake of the ruling, Koffa called for unity and reconciliation within the legislature. Koon, however, issued a strongly worded statement rejecting the court's decision, calling it a "flagrant violation" of the separation of powers and vowing that the House would not comply.

The decision has since ignited nationwide debate, drawing varied responses from lawmakers, public officials, civil society and ordinary Liberians.

Taking to her official Facebook page later that night, Brumskine denounced presidential appointees who, in her words, "attacked" the integrity of the Judiciary simply because they disagreed with the outcome of the case. She warned that such behavior erodes public trust in constitutional institutions and sends the wrong message about Liberia's governance to the international community.

"At some point, we have to let the young people know that this is wrong," she wrote. "No one--especially elected or appointed officials--should disrespect or denigrate another branch of government."

While reaffirming citizens' right to free speech, Brumskine emphasized that officials serving in the Executive Branch must use that right responsibly.

"Freedom of speech is important, but if you are in the Executive, you reflect the president. The President of Liberia is your boss--you speak on his behalf," she said. "How can an appointed official speak so harshly about the Supreme Court? You're making the president look bad to other leaders in the region. Stop it."

A Word to the Youth

Brumskine also directed part of her message toward Liberia's youth, urging them not to support or amplify public officials who make inflammatory comments online.

She cautioned that many of these officials live privileged lives that the average citizen cannot relate to.

"Some of these people live lives you can't relate to. While you're wondering how to pay your tuition or which clinic to take your sick child to, they're enjoying perks funded by taxpayers," she said, referencing high salaries, government vehicles and fuel coupons often afforded to public officials.

She encouraged young people to rise above party politics and not become foot soldiers in online battles over the Supreme Court's ruling.

"What they're doing is wrong, and I'm speaking directly to the young people," she said. "Let's move beyond political party loyalty and understand that the rule of law gives the Supreme Court the final say."

Brumskine concluded with a call to action, encouraging informed Liberians to help educate others--especially the youth--on the importance of respecting the judiciary and preserving constitutional order.