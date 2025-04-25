Cameroon: Unlocking Cameroonian Youth's Potential for More and Better Jobs

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Young people aged 18 to 35 represent 57% of the labor force in Cameroon--but many struggle to find work. With rapid population growth and urbanization, the need for better employment opportunities is urgent. The United Nations forecasts that by 2050, 70% of Cameroon's population will live in urban areas. While this presents a chance to reap the benefits of a demographic dividend, it also raises the risk of deepening poverty and exclusion if jobs do not keep pace.

To meet this challenge, Cameroon is implementing a dual-track approach to youth employment through the Adaptive Safety Nets and Economic Inclusion Project, supported by the World Bank. Two innovative programs under this project - the Business Plan Competition (BPC) and the Economic Inclusion of Youth (EIY) - are helping to unlock opportunity for thousands of young people in the country's main cities.

Catalyzing Job Creation for Young Entrepreneurs

The Business Plan Competition (BPC) program targets emerging entrepreneurs who are ready to scale their businesses. It provides grants of $10,000 to $20,000, alongside coaching and support for formalization. With a focus on high-growth sectors and women-led enterprises, the program is supporting 2,000 young business owners--with the potential for a ripple effect in job creation.

We have a vision of becoming a major industry, but for that we need a proper laboratory and adequate equipment. To stay in the game, acquiring a modern equipment, recruit more staff and ensure proper product certification will be key. Francoise Becken Epeti, a 26-year-old chemical process engineer and founder of an eco-friendly agrobusiness who employs 12 staff

BPC beneficiaries like Francoise face real constraints--from accessing finance to registering their businesses. Many operate informally and lack the collateral or credit history required by banks. By helping them overcome these barriers, the program opens the door to greater productivity and sustainability.

As a young entrepreneur, the access to financial institutions is very challenging, and without additional funds, how can I acquire more raw material and therefore produce more, sell more, hire more staff and ultimately make my business profitable? Augustin Caleb Minkoulou, a 31-year-old food engineer with a juice and wine company, who employs 6 staff

This kind of support doesn't just help individuals--it enables them to grow enterprises that employ others. By the end of the 24-month implementation period, the program aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial capacity of young business owners and inspire a new generation of youth entrepreneurs across Cameroon.

Creating Pathways to Jobs and Economic Inclusion

Not everyone can grow a large business. For most of the youth--those with limited resources and few formal job prospects--creating their own job is often the most viable path. The Economic Inclusion of Youth (EIY) program responds to this need by targeting 65,000 unemployed urban youth with a bundled package of basic business training, coaching, and a $500 grant, helping them launch or grow micro-enterprises. Beyond income, EIY helps young people build self-confidence, resilience, and a future vision--providing a crucial entry point to the labor market.

I fled the conflict in my region six years ago and came to Douala, injured and with almost nothing. This business is what helps me meet ends for my family Racheal Tenjeck Tifuh, a shopkeeper and callbox owner who was internally displaced from the Southwest region

Complementary Programs, Shared Vision

Together, the two programs illustrate a vision for more and better jobs, supporting youth at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey. BPC helps promising businesses scale and create formal jobs, while EYI helps those who are just starting out to get onto the first rung of the jobs ladder. Both are essential for a dynamic labor market and a more inclusive economy.

Jobs are central to development, as they build self-reliant economies, reduce fragility and migration pressures, and create demand for local goods and services. The two programs in Cameroon speak directly to this vision--channeling public resources to crowd in private initiative and giving youth the tools to succeed in their own communities.