Ethiopia: Journalist Abebe of the Reporter Arrested

24 April 2025
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion

A journalist working with the Reporter Abebe Fikir has been arrested. He was arrested at dusk on April 23, 2025. The reason for his arrest has not been established; he was in his line of duty collecting news information from Lideta Sub-city officials.

Initially, after he was taken by the police, his whereabouts were not known, a case that prompted the Reporter Newspaper to report to the Addis Ababa Police Commission, whose Public Relations then acted in cooperation to identify where Abebe was being held, which is at a police station at Gejja Sefer in Lideta Sub-city.

When arrested, journalist Abebe was making an effort to balance a story he was writing by including the voices on the issue of the officials of the Sub-city in question.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.