Ethiopia: Journalist Abebe of the Reporter Arrested

opinion

A journalist working with the Reporter Abebe Fikir has been arrested. He was arrested at dusk on April 23, 2025. The reason for his arrest has not been established; he was in his line of duty collecting news information from Lideta Sub-city officials.

Initially, after he was taken by the police, his whereabouts were not known, a case that prompted the Reporter Newspaper to report to the Addis Ababa Police Commission, whose Public Relations then acted in cooperation to identify where Abebe was being held, which is at a police station at Gejja Sefer in Lideta Sub-city.

When arrested, journalist Abebe was making an effort to balance a story he was writing by including the voices on the issue of the officials of the Sub-city in question.