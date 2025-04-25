Addis Abeba- Three opposition parties based in the Tigray region have rejected the legitimacy of the newly formed cabinet under the Interim Administration led by Lieutenant General Tadese Werede, citing what they described as a "lack of inclusivity" and the "absence of broad-based participation."

In a joint statement released on 23 April 2025, Arena Tigray for Democracy and Sovereignty (Arena), the Tigray Independence Party, and the National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona) claimed the interim administration "came to power by force" following the expiry of the previous administration's mandate.

The parties, operating under a cooperative framework called "Covenant for Tigray National Security," stated that their alliance aims to "jointly address the region's political and security challenges."

Dr. Dejen Mezgebe, Chairperson of the Tigray Independence Party and a member of the cooperation covenant, said the cabinet "formed by the General" is "not inclusive and participatory," adding that it "only involves one group." He also noted that the current administration lacks recognition from the Tigray Interim Council, formed during the previous administration, which, according to him, "does not accept" the national reconciliation process initiated by President Tadese Wereda.

"The war," Dejen added, "continues in a covert manner," arguing that the Pretoria Agreement "has not been implemented" and that "core political questions of the Tigray people remain unresolved."

Lieutenant General Tadese Werede, who was appointed as President of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration earlier this month, announced a new cabinet on 19 April. He reduced the number of cabinet members from 27 to 21 and the number of deputy presidents from two to one. Although the name of the deputy president has not been officially disclosed, sources told Addis Standard that Amanuel Assefa, deputy chairman of the TPLF, was selected.

In remarks made during the cabinet's inaugural session, Tadese said the new leadership is expected to chart a course toward "reconciliation and unity," and that there is "clarity and commitment to engage with the outstanding issues."

Amdom G/Selassie, Chairperson of Arena Tigray for Democracy and Sovereignty, said that while the previous interim administration was "not inclusive," the current one is "entirely dominated by one group." He argued that decisions by the interim administration should be subject to council approval--a step he claimed "has been overlooked."

Yosef Berhe, Deputy Chairperson of the National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona), criticized what he called inconsistencies between the interim president's declarations and actions. "His words and actions," he said, "do not align."

He added that at a time when "Tigray is fragmented," when "the territorial integrity of the region is endangered," and when "displaced citizens in tents are dying from hunger," the administration has opted to "form a government that represents only one group."

According to information aired on Tigray Television, Yosef also alleged that the ongoing political process "is primarily aimed at controlling the region's resources," rather than addressing the pressing needs of its people.