-Global partnership of public asset managers

WASHINGTON April 23, 2025 - The World Bank announced the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) as the newest Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership (RAMP) program member. CBL joins RAMP through a World Bank Group multi-donor trust fund to advance public asset management in lower-income, fragile, or conflict-affected states. Representatives from the Central Bank of Liberia and the World Bank signed a technical assistance agreement in Washington, DC, to formalize the partnership.

Announced in late 2023, the trust fund enables RAMP to deliver the World Bank's public asset management expertise to countries facing barriers to joining.

"We are honored to welcome the Central Bank of Liberia to RAMP," said Jorge

Familiar, World Bank Vice President & Treasurer. "Their joining reflects the growing demand for high-quality asset management support and recognition of the World Bank as the trusted partner for public asset managers. With support from our development partners through the donor-funded trust fund, we can extend RAMP's benefits to countries where it is needed most."

"Joining the World Bank RAMP is a significant step forward for Liberia. This partnership will enhance our capacity to manage public assets effectively, ensuring stability and fostering growth. We are committed to implementing reserve management best practices to benefit the Liberian people," said Henry F. Saamoi, Executive Governor & Chairman of the Board of Governors, Central Bank of Liberia.

"We are proud to support the Central Bank of Liberia in building institutional capacity and advancing financial resilience," said Georgia Wallen, World Bank Country Manager for Liberia. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to robust reserve management as a foundation for development."

Members of the Central Bank of Liberia and World Bank Group delegations.

The World Bank Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership (RAMP) delivers advisory services, executive training, and asset management services in a global network of public asset managers, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals of quality education, decent work and economic growth, climate action, strong institutions, and partnerships. Established in 2001, the World Bank RAMP promotes countries' stability, resiliency, and prosperity through public asset management-- helping central banks respond to economic shocks, sovereign wealth funds protect intergenerational wealth, and public pension funds ensure future payments. The World Bank RAMP has advised over 1 00 public institutions and trained over 1 0,000 public asset management staff on sound public asset management practices. Learn more at ramp.worldbank.org.

World Bank Asset Management & Advisory

advised member countries on asset management since the early 1980s. Central banks and public asset managers manage over $40 trillion in reserves and assets worldwide, underscoring their importance in the global financial system and the need for high-quality asset management & advisory services.-Dispatch.