Tanzania's Daily News Hits Heights in E-Paper Platform

DAR ES SALAAM: TANZANIA Standard Newspapers (TSN) has recorded a remarkable success in the E-paper platform, with the Daily News Digital leading in winning the global appeal.

This was unveiled at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam today, April 24, during a working session that involved sports and cultural officers from various regions across Tanzania.

During the session, participants received training on how to access the government-owned newspapers through digital platforms.

In explaining the success of the Daily News Digital platform, the Acting Manager of Digital News Services, Sylivester Domasa, said TSN, the publisher of the Daily News, HabariLEO, and SpotiLEO, has remained second to none in offering Tanzania's hot news to global readers.

His presentation focused on the use of the TSN E-Paper platform, which he said is foolproof.

He explained that the E-Paper system enables readers to access newspapers easily, quickly, and at a lower cost using electronic devices such as smartphones or computers. He emphasized that in today's digital world, almost everything is accessible online.

"Through the E-Paper platform, readers can conveniently access the Daily News, HabariLEO, and SpotiLEO at a cheaper price compared to printed newspapers," Domasa said.

He added that users simply need to visit the TSN E-Paper website, pay a small subscription fee, and then download and read the desired newspaper edition.

Domasa further noted that paying subscribers can access the news earlier than usual--often the night before the print edition is available--because the digital versions are uploaded overnight.

In addition to its newspapers, TSN operates official social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), as well as a YouTube channel called Daily News Digital. These platforms are used to disseminate news and engage with readers.

Through this training, the participants gained modern skills for following government news via digital means, aligning with the fast-paced advancements in technology globally.