Nigeria: Relief As NiMet Workers Call Off Strike Action

Striking aviation unions at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) have called off their strike action, which partially affected the aviation industry for two days now.

The unions called off the strike after meeting with the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja on Thursday.

The unions present at the meeting included the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees.

Speaking after the meeting, Keyamo said: "We have looked at the issues and realised that there are no much difference. The issues are either non-implementation of the agreement or lack of proper regulation of some policies.

"On salary relativity with other agencies, I have always argued that the salaries of NiMet workers is too poor. I will write a letter to Mr President to give us fresh approval and implement of these agreements. I am writing the president to get these done.

"On minimum wage, the matter has left our table and is with the Budget (Office) for implementation. It should take effect immediately. On issues of outstanding salary for nine months and 30 persons captured and not paid. I will write the minister of finance on this to implement. On issues of subsistence allowance, I have directed payment immediately."

Leader of the team, Comrade Alaye Adedayo, said the minister has agreed on almost all their demands and the unions will reconsider their stand.

Government officials present at the meeting included the director-general of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo; the director-general of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, and the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Dr Ibrahim Kana.